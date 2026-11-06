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Seven Arrested As Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted, 20 Bikes Recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 17:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ramgarh police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated motorcycle theft operation, arresting seven individuals and recovering 20 stolen bikes across multiple Jharkhand districts, highlighting a significant win against organised vehicle crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Seven individuals were arrested in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, as police busted a motorcycle theft gang on Friday.
  • A total of 20 stolen motorcycles were recovered from Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh districts.
  • The operation began after CCTV footage led police to two suspects, who were later caught during a vehicle-checking drive.
  • The arrested gang members confessed to altering stolen motorcycles' appearance, tampering with engine and chassis numbers, and selling them or dismantling them for parts.

Seven people were arrested as a motorcycle theft gang was busted in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday, police said. A total of 20 stolen motorcycles from Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts were recovered in the operation, they said.

How The Gang Was Busted

Police said they received information that two men, caught on CCTV stealing a motorcycle in Ramgarh town, were seen again in the area.

 

During a vehicle-checking drive, police spotted two youths riding a blue motorcycle without a number plate. When signalled to stop, they allegedly tried to flee but were caught.

SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the two initially failed to produce valid documents for the motorcycle.

During sustained questioning, they allegedly confessed to stealing it from a busy street in Ramgarh town on October 9.

Based on the information the arrested duo provided, other members of the gang were nabbed, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Sonu Ram (26), Aryan Kumar (19) and Shamim Ansari (34), all from Bokaro, and Rakesh Kumar (32), Manjur Khan (28), Vineshwar Bediya (32) and Md Ijajul Ansari (28), all from the Chapari area of Mandu in Ramgarh.

"They altered the appearance of stolen motorcycles through denting and painting, and tampered with engine and chassis numbers before selling them at low prices. Unsold motorcycles were dismantled and their spare parts sold," the SP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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motorcycle theftramgarh policejharkhand crimebike recoveryorganised crime

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