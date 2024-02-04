Jharkhand MLAs return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote

The MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly on Monday, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs arrive at the Ranchi airport for the floor test of the new government of Jharkhand that is likely to be held in the State Assembly on February 5, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.

"Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said.

JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote.

"Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he claimed.

However, Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday.

He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister on Friday, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

Hemant Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

The alliance between the JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.