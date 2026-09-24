Jharkhand minister's daughter among 4 killed as car rams truck

A devastating road accident in Jamshedpur has claimed the lives of four individuals, including Trisha Singh, daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, sparking widespread grief and raising concerns about road safety.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Trisha Singh, daughter of Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, tragically died in a Jamshedpur road accident.

Four individuals were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on Marine Drive Road.

The stationary truck reportedly lacked proper reflector signages, contributing to the fatal collision.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed profound condolences.

The incident highlights critical road safety concerns regarding parked vehicles on highways.

Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha was among four people killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur city on Thursday, the police said.

The accident occurred on Marine Drive Road in Sonari police station area in the early hours.

"At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed... The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal," Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman told PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Thakur said all four passengers of the car were killed on the spot.

Details Of The Tragic Collision

Visuals from the spot showed that the truck was parked on the right side of the four-lane highway close to the divider with a small tree branch placed in its rear, indicating that it was stranded after a breakdown and could not be moved.

However, no reflector signages were seen on the road.

The car was seen in a mangled condition behind the truck.

Condolences From State Leaders

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths.

"The news of the untimely demise of the daughter of Jharkhand government's Minister for Rural Development, Dipika Pandey Singh ji, in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur is extremely heart-breaking and soul-wrenching," Gangwar said on a social media post.

For a mother, the grief of losing her child cannot be expressed in words, he added.

Soren said, "The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Mrs Deepika Pandey Singh ji's daughter and other individuals in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved."

"The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss," he said in a social media post.

May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow, he added.

BJP leader and former chief minister Champai Soren said the untimely demise of Trisha Singh was heartbreaking.