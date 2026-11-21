Police in Ranchi have arrested six individuals in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man, Mithlesh Kumar, who was allegedly shot dead over an unpaid Rs 18 lakh personal loan.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Ranchi on Saturday over an unpaid Rs 18 lakh personal loan.

Police have arrested six individuals, including the 39-year-old lender, Abhishek Kumar, also known as Lallu.

The victim, Mithlesh Kumar, was shot outside his house on Wednesday night.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder was planned due to the victim's failure to repay the loan amount.

Two of the arrested accused have prior criminal records, with three cases pending against them.

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Ranchi after failing to repay a Rs 18 lakh personal loan, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder, a senior officer said.

Investigation Into Ranchi Loan Murder

The deceased, identified as Mithlesh Kumar, was shot dead outside his house on Indarpuri Road number 1 in Sukhdeonagar police station area on Wednesday night.

"We have arrested six people in connection with the murder. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased had taken a Rs 18 lakh loan from 39-year-old Abhishek Kumar, also known as Lallu, but failed to repay the amount. A dispute erupted over the matter and the accused, along with five others, hatched a plan to kill the victim," Kotwali ASP Nikhil Rai said.

After being shot at in the head, the victim was taken to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Two of the six accused have criminal antecedents, with three cases pending against them in two police stations. All the accused are aged between 23 and 39, he said.

Police seized 11 mobile phones, two SUVs and a two-wheeler from their possession and an empty shell was seized from the incident site. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.