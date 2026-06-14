Jharkhand Shaken By Domestic Violence: One Dead, One Critically Injured

Jharkhand police are investigating two separate domestic violence incidents, including a murder in Giridih where a man allegedly killed his wife over an illicit affair and later surrendered, and a critical assault in Dhanbad where a husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

Key Points A man was arrested in Giridih, Jharkhand, for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic dispute.

The accused, Daulat Sao, surrendered to the Bharkatta Outpost after failing to dispose of the body.

Police are investigating an alleged illicit relationship as the primary motive for the Giridih murder.

In a separate incident in Dhanbad, a man critically injured his wife with a sharp weapon during an argument at their workplace.

The accused in the Dhanbad case is currently absconding, and police are actively searching for him.

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic dispute at Sirmadih village of Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Sunday.

Following the incident, the accused Daulat Sao reached the Bharkatta Outpost under Birni Police Station area and surrendered.

"The husband has been arrested, and we have started an investigation into the case. The accused had attempted to dispose of the body but failed and then surrendered at the Bharkatta OP," Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sariya-Bagodar said.

Police personnel recovered the body of Kulsi Devi, who was killed on Saturday night in the house.

Motive Behind The Giridih Murder

The police officer said that villagers have said that the accused had an illicit relationship with another woman, a matter his wife allegedly opposed.

"This relationship is being cited as the motive for the murder, although the police will only be able to confirm the exact cause after receiving the post-mortem report and conducting interrogations. The police have collected evidence from the scene and gathered crucial information," the police officer claimed.

Dhanbad Domestic Violence Incident

Meanwhile, at Bhuli in Dhanbad district, a man attacked his wife with a sharp weapon following a dispute, leaving her critically injured on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a banquet hall where the two work as cooks.

"On Sunday, a dispute arose between the couple over an issue. The argument escalated rapidly, and in a fit of rage, the man slashed his wife's neck with a blade. The woman was critically injured and suffered heavy bleeding. She was admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH)," the police officer said.

Police are searching for the accused who is absconding.