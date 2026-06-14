HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jharkhand Shaken By Domestic Violence: One Dead, One Critically Injured

Jharkhand Shaken By Domestic Violence: One Dead, One Critically Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 20:20 IST

x

Jharkhand police are investigating two separate domestic violence incidents, including a murder in Giridih where a man allegedly killed his wife over an illicit affair and later surrendered, and a critical assault in Dhanbad where a husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Giridih, Jharkhand, for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic dispute.
  • The accused, Daulat Sao, surrendered to the Bharkatta Outpost after failing to dispose of the body.
  • Police are investigating an alleged illicit relationship as the primary motive for the Giridih murder.
  • In a separate incident in Dhanbad, a man critically injured his wife with a sharp weapon during an argument at their workplace.
  • The accused in the Dhanbad case is currently absconding, and police are actively searching for him.

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic dispute at Sirmadih village of Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Sunday.

Following the incident, the accused Daulat Sao reached the Bharkatta Outpost under Birni Police Station area and surrendered.

 

"The husband has been arrested, and we have started an investigation into the case. The accused had attempted to dispose of the body but failed and then surrendered at the Bharkatta OP," Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sariya-Bagodar said.

Police personnel recovered the body of Kulsi Devi, who was killed on Saturday night in the house.

Motive Behind The Giridih Murder

The police officer said that villagers have said that the accused had an illicit relationship with another woman, a matter his wife allegedly opposed.

"This relationship is being cited as the motive for the murder, although the police will only be able to confirm the exact cause after receiving the post-mortem report and conducting interrogations. The police have collected evidence from the scene and gathered crucial information," the police officer claimed.

Dhanbad Domestic Violence Incident

Meanwhile, at Bhuli in Dhanbad district, a man attacked his wife with a sharp weapon following a dispute, leaving her critically injured on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a banquet hall where the two work as cooks.

"On Sunday, a dispute arose between the couple over an issue. The argument escalated rapidly, and in a fit of rage, the man slashed his wife's neck with a blade. The woman was critically injured and suffered heavy bleeding. She was admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH)," the police officer said.

Police are searching for the accused who is absconding.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jharkhand Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Brick
Jharkhand Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Brick
Man Held For Killing Wife After Drunken Fight In Jharkhand
Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband
Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband
Man Murders Wife, Daughter Over Suspicion In Jharkhand
Jharkhand Woman Murdered By Husband Over Dowry Demands
Jharkhand Woman Murdered By Husband Over Dowry Demands

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO