Jharkhand Toddler Murder: Relative Arrested For Pushing Girl To Death

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her step-maternal uncle, who confessed to pushing her into a nullah on November 11, considering her an impediment to his extra-marital affair.

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Key Points A two-and-a-half-year-old girl's body was recovered from a nullah in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday.

The girl had been missing since November 11, and her father had filed a police complaint.

Her step-maternal uncle, Samir Pan, allegedly pushed her to death on November 11, viewing her as an obstacle to his relationship with her mother.

Police detained Pan for interrogation on Friday, and he confessed to the crime after initially trying to mislead investigators.

Pan was arrested and sent to judicial custody during the day.

The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was pushed to death allegedly by a relative, was recovered from a nullah in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The victim's father, a resident of Keonjhar district of neighbouring Odisha, had registered a police complaint after his daughter was reported to be missing since November 11.

Investigation Uncovers Motive

During the course of investigation, it was found that the girl had left her house on November 11 along with her step-maternal uncle, who was having an extra-marital relationship with her mother (his cousin sister), but the girl did not return home, Muffasil police station officer-in-charge Vinod Kumar said.

The victim, along with her mother, was visiting her step-uncle Samir Pan's place in Narsanda village in Muffasil police station area from their house in Odisha.

Pan wanted to shift to another place with the victim's mother, but he was finding the girl an obstacle in the plan and hence decided to get rid of her, the officer said.

Confession And Arrest

The accused took the girl to the nullah on some pretext and pushed her to death on November 11, he said.

Suspecting Pan's role behind the incident, police detained him for interrogation on Friday.

Initially, Pan tried to mislead the investigators and told police that he had dropped the girl back home before he left for the market, the officer said.

He, however, broke down during interrogation and confessed to committing the crime, Kumar said.

Police recovered the body from the nullah near the village and sent it for post-mortem.

Police arrested Pan and forwarded him to judicial custody during the day, he added.