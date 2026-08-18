Jharkhand: JSSC-CGL exam cancellation puts 2,000 jobs at risk

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and other recruitment tests has plunged around 2,000 successful candidates into uncertainty, prompting demands for a CBI probe and a fair opportunity to defend their hard-earned government jobs amidst allegations of irregularities.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey and Health Minister Irfan Ansari meet student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and end his hunger strike by offering him a glass of juice after the state government's late-night decision to cancel the JPSC and JSSC exam papers, at Sadar Hospital, in Ranchi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all recruitment tests by TDPL since 2014 due to alleged irregularities, impacting around 2,000 successful candidates.

Successful candidates, now government employees, are protesting the decision, demanding a CBI probe and a fair chance to defend themselves, stating they are not against an investigation.

Many appointees, including Kaushal Kumar and Chanda Kumari, highlight that their appointments followed court orders and previous scrutiny, rejecting blanket allegations of malpractice.

The government defends its decision as a move to restore confidence in the recruitment system, while acknowledging the anguish of successful candidates and suggesting legal recourse.

A new exam reforms committee, headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, will recommend measures to strengthen the recruitment process and enforce stricter laws against unfair means.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's announcement to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam has raised questions over the future of at least 2,000 people who fear losing jobs they earned after clearing the test.

"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," said one of the successful candidates who camped outside the Jharkhand Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

Government's Decision and Protests

In the face of sustained protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in exams, the Jharkhand government on Monday night announced it would cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.

While the decision, which was among the major demands of the exam protesters, was likely to quell the agitation, the government was now faced with a fresh concern as the candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL exam fear losing their jobs.

These candidates, who are now government employees, say they are not opposed to an investigation into the alleged irregularities but demand a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

Both the protesting aspirants and successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL exam now demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Candidates' Appeals and Legal Recourse

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the successful candidates could seek legal recourse, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Pandey acknowledged their anguish, saying the party was sympathetic to them.

However, the assurance that fresh vacancies would provide opportunities to deserving candidates did little to ease their uncertainty, many of whom have crossed the age limit.

Some threatened a hunger strike and further legal action.

In a desperate appeal outside the Jharkhand Secretariat, Kaushal Kumar, an assistant section officer, said, "We were appointed after a court order. We have come with all documents. Don't cancel it (exam). Probe it. Do a CBI probe or whatever investigation you deem fit, but please don't do injustice to us."

On Monday night, these successful candidates made failed attempts to meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he chaired a marathon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and decided to agree to the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch's demand of cancelling the recruitment exams over alleged irregularities.

The Manch has been spearheading the over two-week protest against alleged corruption in job exams.

Allegations of Unfair Punishment

Another appointee, Chanda Kumari, questioned whether candidates had been given a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

"Democracy means that 100 guilty may be spared, but no innocent should be punished," she said, alleging that successful candidates were not given sufficient time to present their side before the decision was made.

Kumari said she belonged to a poor background and had qualified the 14th JPSC examination and the forest range officer mains examination through hard work.

She rejected allegations that all those who secured appointments had collectively benefited from the alleged malpractice.

"We could not have bought all these jobs," she said.

Kumari alleged that they were being punished even before any wrongdoing had been established against them.

The candidates point to previous judicial proceedings to reinforce their claim that their appointments were not arbitrary.

They say the recruitment process had been subjected to probe and court scrutiny, and the high court in its December judgment had rejected a demand for a CBI probe, holding the existing SIT investigation was adequate.

They now want the government to make a clear distinction between those accused of wrongdoing and candidates who got jobs fair and square.

Impact on Careers and Government's Stance

Another protester, S K Singh, said the central allegation had still not been established against the successful candidates. Many candidates had already joined their posts following legal proceedings, and after waiting for years, he said.

"You cannot throw us out without any rhyme or reason," he said.

Kumar claimed more than 500 successful candidates had left central government jobs after securing the appointments in the state.

"One resigned from a Level-6 central position, a job in the India Meteorological Department, to join a job here. Where would we go?" he posed.

The government has defended its decision to cancel the exams as a measure aimed at restoring confidence in the recruitment system.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said these successful candidates could seek legal recourse.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the party was not running a 'dictatorial government' and acknowledged that the successful candidates were rightfully anguished.

"We are sympathetic to them," Pandey said, adding that fresh vacancies would provide opportunities to deserving candidates.

He also referred to a judicial inquiry headed by a retired judge.

Announcing the cancellation of the exams late on Monday night, Chief Minister Soren said an exam reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal would recommend measures to strengthen the process of recruitment tests.

The government has asserted that it was prepared to overhaul the examination system through the new reforms committee and stricter enforcement of the law against adopting unfair means in exams.