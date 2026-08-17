Jharkhand job protests enters 24th day, six agitators still on fast

Jharkhand job aspirants are set for a crucial seventh round of talks with the state government on Monday, as their 24-day protest intensifies over demands for a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

IMAGE: ABVP workers stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 13, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Job aspirants in Jharkhand are holding fresh talks with the state government on Monday, marking the seventh round of discussions.

Protesters are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment exams and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The agitation, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, has entered its 24th day, with six agitators on hunger strike.

The opposition BJP, led by Babulal Marandi, has backed the students' demands for a CBI investigation.

The Jharkhand government has announced measures to enhance transparency and security in the recruitment process, including a time-bound annual examination calendar.

Job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the state government on August 17, Monday, as the stir entered its 24th day with six agitators still on hunger strike.

A day earlier, the demonstrators burnt the effigies of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of "failing to take concrete action" on their demands.

Government Engages Protesters

Later in the evening, the Hemant Soren government invited the protesters for a fresh round of talks at 2 pm on Monday.

The proposed meeting will be the seventh round of talks between the government and the agitating students. The previous rounds of talks failed to yield any breakthrough.

The decision came following a meeting between the protestors and the sub-divisional officer and the additional district magistrate (law and order) at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

"We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue.

"We are firm on two of our demands -- a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment exams and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters.

Demands and Political Reactions

Led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, the protesters are demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The agitators took out a torchlight procession from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on Sunday, where they burnt the effigies. Several districts witnessed similar protests.

The students expressed disappointment over the ruling JMM-Congress alliance "failing to take tangible action" on their demands, and alleged that the government was playing politics over issues concerning the future of job aspirants.

The agitators had on Saturday announced that they would gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20, and appealed to students from across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the demonstration.

"We seek the CM's resignation, as both the JMM and the Congress have been playing politics with us," Paswan alleged.

The protesters have also demanded that the Congress withdraw its support from the JMM-led government if the chief minister fails to act on their concerns. Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Sunday urged Soren to accept the students' demands and backed their call for a CBI investigation.

"The students have been demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities, and I think the government should order it. Why does the government fear this?" Marandi said.

He said continued government "inaction" could force more youth and students to take to the streets.

On the proposed gherao of the CM's residence, Marandi said the BJP would extend moral support to the students, who have been protesting "peacefully" for more than three weeks.

Government's Response and Future Steps

The Congress has said its state unit would discuss the issue at a meeting on August 18.

"Any attempt to harm the future of Jharkhand's youth will not be tolerated," state Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said, adding that the party would raise the students' concerns and push for transparency, impartiality and a time-bound recruitment process.

The protesters have also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that although he had expressed support for students, no concrete action followed.

The Jharkhand government has sought to reassure the job aspirants by announcing measures aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent and secure.

The measures outlined by the government include a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.

The government has also launched a campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms in the examination system.