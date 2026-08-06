Jharkhand job exam row escalates; CM offers talks to students

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the Jharkhand PSC examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

IMAGE: Student leader Divendranath Mahato sits on a hunger strike to protest the alleged JPSC examination paper leak, with a framed photograph of late Shibu Soren as a symbol of justice on his death anniversary, at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Students intensified their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand with five demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike, even as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.

Key Points The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.t

Ahead of the monsoon session of the state assembly, set to begin on Thursday, five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past four days.

ahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Ahead of the monsoon session of the state assembly, set to begin on Thursday, five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past four days.

Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health.

Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto agreed to end his complete fast by drinking water while continuing his indefinite protest. The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

"Our five friends, including two women, have joined the hunger strike to strengthen the movement and press for our demands," said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar.

One of the fasting protesters, Sabita Kumari, said the government had "ignored" students' concerns, leaving them with no alternative but to intensify their agitation.

Another agitator, Habiba, made an emotional appeal to the CM, saying, "The chief minister is like our guardian. When children remain hungry, a guardian also feels pain. We hope he will listen to our grievances. We want action and justice, not just assurances."

The demonstrators organised a Tiranga Yatra at the protest site to highlight their demands and draw public attention to the alleged recruitment irregularities. As the agitation gained momentum, the state administration initiated efforts to break the deadlock through dialogue. Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar visited the protest site and invited a five-member delegation of students for discussions at the CM's residence.

"The students have sought some time to deliberate on the proposal," the SDO said. Reacting to the administration's appeal for discussion, student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "We demand talks be held in public, or there should be a live telecast instead of a closed-door meeting."

Another student leader Prem Sagar said, "As our CM promotes 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorsteps)', we demand that the CM come to the protest site."

Soren acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, describing recruitment "paper leaks" as "not merely a Jharkhand issue but a major national problem affecting the youth across the country". In a post on X, Soren said the concerns raised by the students were being treated with utmost seriousness by his government. He asserted that probe agencies were working round the clock and those responsible for the alleged irregularities were being sent to jail.

"Our objective is not just to investigate but to provide a permanent solution to students' concerns," the chief minister said, adding that the doors of the state government remained open for them to present their demands and suggestions. He assured that every point would be examined carefully and a concrete solution would be announced soon. Earlier in the day, Soren met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and briefed him on the ongoing protest as well as the progress of the investigation.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the governor described the recruitment "irregularities" as a matter of grave concern and stressed that the commissions that conduct competitive exams must function with complete transparency.

The issue also triggered political reactions across party lines with a BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visiting the protest site and reiterating the demand for cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

Marandi claimed that the ongoing CID probe was intended to cover up the issue instead of exposing those responsible.

BJP legislature party decided to attack the government over protests in the assembly session beginning on Thursday.

The Congress, which is an ally in the Hemant Soren government, also extended support to the agitating students. Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju visited the protest site.

The CID probe into the alleged recruitment scam has intensified. So far, 14 people have been arrested, while former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28, an official said.

The agency has raided 18 locations in Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad, he said. Amid mounting pressure, the JPSC had earlier postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, originally scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances."

In view of student unions' proposed assembly gherao on August 7 and 10, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the assembly from August 6 to 12, from 6 am to 10 pm.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore announced that a committee comprising ministers - Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Kumar Prasad - will keep an eye on protests.