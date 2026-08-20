Jharkhand HC stays cancellations of recruitment through 11th to 13th JPSC exams

The Jharkhand high court has provided significant relief to hundreds of candidates by staying government notifications that cancelled appointments made through the JPSC examinations and for food safety officers, citing a violation of natural justice.

IMAGE: Former government employees recruited through JSSC exams hold a protest against the Jharkhand government on the decision of cancellation of the JSSC-CGL papers, at Project Building in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Jharkhand High Court stayed notifications cancelling appointments made through 11th to 13th JPSC examinations.

The court's stay also applies to the cancellation of appointments for food safety officers.

The judge observed that the government's cancellation violated the principle of natural justice.

This judicial intervention provides relief to approximately 450 candidates affected by the cancellations.

The government had previously cancelled 45 tests and ordered probes following a 25-day student agitation over alleged irregularities.

The Jharkhand high court on Thursday stayed the operation of notifications cancelling the appointment of government employees through 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

The high court also stayed the operation of the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.

Court Cites Violation Of Natural Justice

While hearing a petition against the government notifications, the court asked the state to furnish its reply by September 15, the next date of hearing.

Petitioners' advocate Amritansh Vats said that the court has prima facie stayed the notifications cancelling appointments through 11th to 13th JPSC and the one for appointment of food safety officers.

He added that the judge observed that it violates the principle of natural justice and hence the matter has been stayed.

The court's stay has provided relief to around 450 candidates, he said.

Amid a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government recently cancelled and ordered probes into 45 tests conducted by the state PSC and an outsourced agency since 2014.