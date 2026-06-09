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Jharkhand High Court Issues Landmark Directives On Rape Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 22:11 IST

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The Jharkhand High Court has issued a landmark 55-page judgment, mandating swift police investigations in rape cases, prohibiting the controversial two-finger test, and ensuring comprehensive support and identity protection for victims and their children.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand High Court mandates preliminary rape probe completion within 15 days and final investigation within two months.
  • The court has prohibited the 'two-finger test' for rape victims and called for a review of medical school curricula on sexual assault.
  • Directives include ensuring education and scholarships for children born out of rape incidents.
  • Government must operationalise emergency line 181 for sexual assault victims and provide rehabilitation, counselling, and relocation support.
  • Strict orders issued to media, police, and courts to protect victim identity, with penal action for non-compliance.

The Jharkhand High Court has directed police to complete the preliminary probe into rape cases within 15 days and final investigation within two months from the date of lodging of the FIR. Hearing a PIL seeking the issuance of guidelines to the government to deal with rape cases, the court on Monday directed the government to ensure the education of children born out of rape incidents and provide scholarships to the meritorious.

Key Directives For Rape Investigations

In the 55-page judgment, High Court Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar said that the victim's statement must be recorded by a woman police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector. It has also prohibited the two-finger test of rape victims. The high court bench said the curriculum of medical schools needs to be reviewed in ascertaining sexual assault, other than the two-finger test, which has also been deprecated by the Supreme Court.

 

Victim Support And Rehabilitation Measures

The court directed the government to ensure that the Universal Emergency Line number 181 is operationalised to specifically deal with cases of victims of sexual assault and violence. Calls made to the emergency line should be dealt with immediately, it said and also directed the government to make provisions for the rehabilitation of victims and their families. The high court said the government must ensure the rehabilitation of rape survivors and provide them with counselling facilities. In a situation where a victim and her family would want to shift from one place to another, the government must ensure that adequate arrangements are made, the bench said.

Protecting Victim Identity And Penal Action

It also directed the media, police, medical agencies and trial courts to ensure that the victim's identity is not disclosed and warned of penal action if the directive is not followed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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