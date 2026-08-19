Jharkhand govt's move to cancel 44 recruitment exams sparks fresh protests

Amidst widespread student protests over alleged irregularities, the Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations, including the crucial JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, sparking further unrest among candidates who had already secured appointments.

IMAGE: Recruited candidates who had been assigned their respective posts stage a protest demanding clarity and justice over their appointments, following govt's decision to halt the JSSC-CGL exam, in Ranchi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and an outsourced agency since 2014, including the JSSC CGL exam, due to alleged irregularities.

The decision follows a 25-day student agitation demanding reforms and fair recruitment processes.

Around 2,000 candidates already appointed through the JSSC-CGL exam are protesting the cancellation, demanding a CBI probe instead of a blanket annulment.

The government has formed a committee under IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to recommend reforms in JPSC and JSSC exams within two months.

An investigation into alleged irregularities has led to 22 arrests, with a key accused reportedly detailing 'rate charts' for qualifying in competitive exams.

Amid a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government has cancelled 44 tests conducted by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) and an outsourced agency since 2014.

]The government has also cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, prompting successful candidates to take to the streets.

The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting on Monday and followed by eight notifications issued late Tuesday night, covers recruitment examinations for several key administrative, technical and judicial posts.

Student Agitation and Demands

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Reforms Manch, which has led the students' agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, said it would decide its next course of action soon.

Spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said the group was awaiting clarity on the scope and implementation of the decisions.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Mahto, who ended a 16-day hunger strike following the government's announcement, has said that he would soon launch a second phase of agitation.

He has demanded guarantees that future JPSC and JSSC examinations will be 'free from paper leaks and other irregularities', besides seeking a monitoring committee and a comprehensive audit of the recruitment process.

The cancelled examinations include recruitment for drug inspectors, assistant professors in government engineering and medical colleges, lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and forest range officers.

Tests for recruitment to other posts such as civil judges (junior division), assistant public prosecutors, deputy collectors, assistant engineers and dentists are also cancelled.

The list also includes various editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination and tests for recruitment to food safety officers, child development project officers, food analysts, deputy director (prosecution), project managers, inspectors of factories and boilers, agriculture officers, geologists and chemists and other administrative and technical posts.

Protests from Appointed Candidates

The government said the action was necessary to restore confidence in the recruitment system amid allegations of malpractice and irregularities.

The move, however, triggered protests from around 2,000 candidates who were appointed to various state government departments after clearing the JSSC-CGL (Combined Graduate Level) examination.

They marched from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation.

The appointed candidates said they were not opposed to an investigation but objected to the cancellation of the entire examination, arguing that action should be taken against those found guilty rather than candidates who secured appointments through a legitimate selection process.

"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," said Assistant Section Officer Kaushal Kumar, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities instead of cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.

The protesters said several of them had already joined departments including finance, home, road transport, labour and information and public relations.

Some said they had resigned from other government and public-sector jobs after securing their appointments in Jharkhand.

Government's Reform Measures and Ongoing Investigation

Alongside the cancellations, the government has announced that it would request the high court to constitute a fast-track court to hear cases related to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission and JSSC examinations.

Internal vigilance cells are also proposed in both commissions.

A committee, headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, has been constituted to recommend reforms in JPSC and JSSC exams and has been asked to submit its report within two months.

The panel is expected to examine the recruitment process and suggest measures to prevent paper leaks, manipulation and other forms of malpractice.

The investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities has also intensified.

The Jharkhand CID arrested Sushma Kumari, wife of key accused Abhay Tiwari, and his brother Akshay Tiwari after questioning them for several hours.

Tiwari, a former TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) employee who was posted as a block supply officer in Godda district's Poriyahat, was arrested by the CID on July 22.

Officials said the investigation found that Tiwari had qualified for around 12 competitive examinations over 13 years, including tests conducted by the police, the Navy, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the Central Reserve Police Force, and Northern Coalfields.

Investigators are examining his application forms, documents, evaluation records and selection details.

Officials claimed that Tiwari told investigators that different 'rate charts' were allegedly used for candidates seeking to qualify in competitive examinations, with 'payments ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 70 lakh'.

The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.

The CID also questioned JSSC secretary Sudhir Gupta for several hours following evidence recovered during a raid at the commission's office.

With the latest arrests, the number of accused held in connection with the case has risen to 22.

Political Reactions

A Congress delegation of ministers and legislators met Soren and welcomed the cancellations, saying the move would protect students seeking fair recruitment.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, however, accused the JMM-led government of 'cheating' protesting students by cancelling examinations without accepting their demand for a CBI probe.