Jharkhand govt to hold fresh talks as protester's health falls

The Jharkhand government is gearing up for fresh discussions on Sunday with student aspirants who have been protesting for 16 days against alleged recruitment exam irregularities, even as a prominent student faction labels the move as 'political manoeuvring' amidst a deteriorating health situation for a key protest leader.

IMAGE: Students hold banners and raise slogans while protesting against the alleged paper leak of the JPSC exam in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Jharkhand government will hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday with student groups protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities, following several inconclusive meetings.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto's health has deteriorated significantly after being on an indefinite hunger strike for about a week.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has accused the government of 'political manoeuvring' to divide students and divert attention from their core demands.

Various student organisations, including NSUI, JCM, and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh, have submitted their specific demands, ranging from exam cancellations to a CID probe and the establishment of a Jharkhand Testing Agency.

Protesters have vowed to continue their agitation and plan a march to the Assembly on August 10 if their demands are not met by Sunday.

The Jharkhand government will hold fresh talks on Sunday with aspirants protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities for the 16th day now, a move a prominent student faction termed 'political manoeuvring'.

The decision for another round of talks was taken after a series of meetings between the government and student groups on Friday night and throughout Saturday failed to break the deadlock.

Protest Leader's Health Deteriorates

Meanwhile, the condition of student leader Devenedra Nath Mahto, who has been on indefinite hunger strike for around a week now at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium, suddenly deteriorated around 3 am.

Doctors recorded his blood glucose level at 53.

The Hemant Soren government on Friday night held discussions with the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Reforms Manch that has been spearheading the agitation.

Then, throughout Saturday, it held four rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).

However, since the meetings remained inconclusive, the government decided to hold a sixth round of talks with student representatives around 12 pm on Sunday.

Accusations of Political Manoeuvring

The backlash was immediate.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch accused the Jharkhand government of 'political manoeuvring' by announcing another round of talks with student organisations, alleging the move was aimed at creating divisions among protesting students and diverting people's attention from their core demands.

Ravindra Paswan, a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, claimed the government was attempting to weaken the agitation by holding discussions with organisations that had 'played no role in the ongoing protest'.

"This is political manoeuvring by the government. It is trying to create a divide among students and divert attention. But they should know that all students are united," Paswan said at a press conference at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting since July 25.

Paswan claimed the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had placed all its demands before the five-member government panel during a detailed meeting on Friday night.

However, on Saturday, the panel, comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, held separate meetings with student bodies including the Congress-backed NSUI, JCM and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh ACS, and sought their respective charters of demands.

Government's Stance and Future Plans

The government, however, said the discussions were held in a positive atmosphere and that it was considering the concerns raised by the protesting aspirants.

The decision for another round of talks was taken after a four-hour meeting between the government panel and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday evening.

Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the panel had apprised the chief minister of the demands and concerns raised by student delegations during the discussions.

"It was decided in the meeting with the chief minister that a final round of talks with the protesting students will take place at 12 pm on Sunday," she said.

Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said the government would continue discussions with the agitators demanding comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and JSSC.

The JCM submitted five demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, while the NSUI submitted six demands, including a CID probe into all JPSC and JSSC examinations under suspicion within 90 days and the establishment of a Jharkhand Testing Agency on the lines of the National Testing Agency.

ACS leader Kartik Oraon demanded inclusion of tribal and regional languages as qualifying papers in recruitment examinations and cancellation of tests in which irregularities were found.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government had issued an email ID to seek suggestions from aspirants on reforms in the recruitment process.

Continued Agitation and Other Protests

Despite the talks, the protesters have maintained that their agitation will continue until all their demands are fulfilled.

They have also announced a march to the Assembly on August 10 if the government fails to meet their demands by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) set up a separate platform at the stadium on Saturday, but its leaders said the move should not be seen as a separate agitation.

AISA national president Neha Bora, who was attacked with ink during Friday's Assembly march near Birsa Chowk, briefly joined the protest and raised slogans demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

The outfit's Ranchi unit chief Vijay Kumar said the organisation had the same demands as the larger agitation and that its members would participate in the August 10 march without carrying the AISA banner.

The agitation has also witnessed protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), whose members on Friday scuffled with police while attempting to break through barricades near the chief minister's residence.

Around eight to 10 ABVP protesters were detained during the march but were subsequently released, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ajay Aryan said.

The ABVP has announced a separate Vidhan Sabha march on August 11.

Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations, while former panel chairperson L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.