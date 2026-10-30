Jharkhand Police Nab Five Gang Members After Hazaribag Hotel Firing

Jharkhand Police have successfully apprehended five members of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang in Ranchi, including one injured in a shootout, in connection with a recent firing incident at a Hazaribag hotel believed to be an extortion attempt.

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Key Points Five members of the Rahul Dubey gang were arrested in Ranchi on Friday.

The arrests followed a firing incident at a hotel in Hazaribag on Thursday night.

One of the arrested gangsters sustained gunshot wounds during a gunfight with police while attempting to evade arrest.

Police seized pistols and a magazine from the arrested individuals.

Preliminary probe suggests the firing was an attempt to intimidate and extort the hotelier.

Five members of a gang allegedly involved in multiple firing incidents, including one at a hotel in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on the previous day, were arrested in Ranchi on Friday, police said.

One of the arrested gangsters was shot in the leg during a gunfight with the police in his bid to evade arrest.

Gang Members Apprehended In Ranchi

"We have arrested five members of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang. Four of them were detained after their car was intercepted on Ring Road in Ranchi and two pistols and a magazine were seized. During interrogation, they confessed to having carried out the firing at the Hazaribag hotel on Thursday night," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

Based on inputs provided by the detained gangsters about one of their associates, police took them to the Sithio area under the jurisdiction of Dhurwa police station for his arrest.

However, upon spotting the police, the fifth gangster opened fire on the law enforcers, and he sustained gunshot wounds in retaliatory firing, the officer said, adding he is being treated at RIMS.

Police also seized a pistol from the injured gangster, another officer said.

Hazaribag Hotel Firing Incident

The arrested criminals had allegedly carried out the firing at a hotel in Hazaribag's Matwari area, in which a security guard and staffers had a narrow escape.

"The assailants arrived at the spot in a car and, upon reaching the hotel entrance, opened indiscriminate fire. The glass of the door was shattered, while the security guard and other staffers had a narrow escape," a police officer said.

"Preliminary probe suggests that gangsters carried out the firing to intimidate the hotelier and extort him," Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.