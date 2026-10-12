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Rs 23 Lakh Brown Sugar Seized In Ranchi Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 18:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ranchi police have apprehended four inter-state drug peddlers, seizing brown sugar worth Rs 23 lakh and other illicit items, thwarting their plans to distribute contraband during upcoming festivals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four inter-state drug peddlers were arrested in Ranchi on Monday.
  • Police seized 340 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 23 lakh, along with cash and vehicles, following a tip-off on Sunday.
  • Three of the arrested accused hail from Bihar's Siwan district, while one is from Ranchi.
  • The seized brown sugar was packed in approximately 4,000 pouches, intended for sale during festivals.
  • One of the arrested individuals, Ankit Tiwari, has a criminal history with three cases pending against him in Jharkhand.

Four inter-state drug peddlers were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 23 lakh in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Monday.

Police Operation And Seizure Details

Acting on a tip-off, police raided an area within Dhurwa police station limits on Sunday and arrested the four accused, who had allegedly gathered to buy and sell the contraband.

 

"We have arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 340 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 23 lakh. Besides, Rs 9,100 in cash, four mobile phones, two motorcycles and one scooter were also seized from them," Ranchi City SP Paras Rana told reporters.

Three of the accused hail from Bihar's Siwan district, while the fourth is from Ranchi, he said.

The seized brown sugar was packed in around 4,000 pouches. During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they planned to sell the contraband during festivals, Rana said.

One of the arrested men, Ankit Tiwari, has criminal antecedents, with three cases pending against him at three different police stations in Jharkhand, he added.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Dhurwa police station, the SP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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