Jharkhand: Four Arrested In Witchcraft-Related Murder Case

Discover how a witchcraft accusation led to the brutal murder of a 46-year-old woman in Jharkhand, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including a witch doctor, under the Witchcraft Prevention Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Four people, including an 'ojha' or witch doctor, were arrested on Sunday for the murder of a 46-year-old woman.

The victim was killed on suspicion of practising black magic in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

Police found the woman's body in Koljomro village on Saturday morning.

The accused barged into the victim's house late on Friday, beating and strangling her to death.

A case has been registered under sections of the BNS and the Witchcraft Prevention Act, leading to the arrests.

Four people, including an 'ojha' or witch doctor, have been arrested for murdering a 46-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on suspicion of practising black magic, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Brutal Murder

Chaibasa Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bahaman Tuti said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning and went to Koljomro village in Karaikela police station area, only to find the body in a pool of blood.

The victim woman, identified as Rendai Sumbhurui, was sleeping in her house when the four accused barged in late on Friday and beat and strangled her to death.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the deceased's husband, police registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Witchcraft Prevention Act, and arrested Budhu Honhaga, Martin Diggi, Martus Honhaga and Madhusudan Honhaga, all residents of Jonua village, the officer added.