Rediff.com  » News » Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid BJP switch buzz

Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid BJP switch buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 18, 2024 15:36 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources said.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and newly elected cabinet ministers including Champai Soren (second from right) pose for a photo during the swearing-in ceremony, in Ranchi, July 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday.

 

He refused to divulge further details.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
