Jharkhand MLA Faces Rape Charges From Teen Domestic Worker

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara faces serious rape allegations from a 15-year-old domestic help, leading to a police case under the POCSO Act and sparking political controversy.

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Key Points Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara was booked on Friday for alleged rape.

A 15-year-old domestic help accused Bara of raping her at his residence on August 5, leading to a pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage.

The girl claimed she was brought to Ranchi in May for schooling but was made to work as a domestic help.

DSP Neeraj Kumar confirmed a case registered under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, with the victim sent for medical examination.

MLA Bara denied the allegations as "completely false and misleading," suggesting political fabrication, while BJP demanded his immediate arrest.

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara was booked on Friday after a 15-year-old girl, who worked as a domestic help at his official residence, accused him of rape, police said.

The girl, a resident of Simdega district, lodged an FIR at the Dhurwa police station, alleging that Bara had raped her at his residence on August 5, following which she became pregnant.

She later learnt during a medical examination that she suffered a miscarriage, it was alleged.

Allegations And Police Action

The girl told reporters that she was brought to Ranchi in May on the promise of being enrolled in a school, but was instead made to do domestic work at the MLA's official residence.

Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar said, "We have registered a case against the MLA from the Simdega assembly seat under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The victim has been sent to Sadar Hospital for her medical examination. Police will also record her statement."

MLA Denies Charges Amidst Political Outcry

Bara, a two-term MLA, denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and misleading".

He claimed the case was fabricated by people expelled from the Congress.

"Everything will be clear after investigation," he said, questioning why the girl had not filed a complaint immediately after the alleged incident.

BJP state president Aditya Sahu demanded the MLA's immediate arrest, alleging that women and girls were unsafe under the JMM-Congress coalition government in the state.

He said the allegations detailed in the FIR were disturbing and announced that BJP workers would gherao Dhurwa police station to press for the MLA's arrest.