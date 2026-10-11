Jharkhand Civil Surgeon Arrested In Minor Exploitation Case

Jharkhand's Koderma district civil surgeon has been arrested on Sunday morning under the POCSO Act following a minor's complaint of alleged sexual exploitation over two years.

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Key Points A civil surgeon from Jharkhand's Koderma district was arrested on Sunday morning.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a minor girl at the Mahila police station.

The minor alleged sexual exploitation by the civil surgeon for approximately two years.

The accused, Dr Anil Kumar, was arrested under the POCSO Act and the BNS.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

Police arrested the civil surgeon of Jharkhand's Koderma district on Sunday morning following a complaint lodged by a minor at the Mahila police station here, a senior officer said.

Investigation Underway In Exploitation Case

According to police, the victim hails from neighbouring Hazaribagh district. About two years ago, she came to Koderma Sadar Hospital to get her mother treated. It was during that time that the civil surgeon lured her into his trap, and she was allegedly sexually exploited since then.

"The accused civil surgeon Dr Anil Kumar was arrested on Sunday morning. The FIR was lodged Saturday night based on the minor's statement at Mahila police station under the POCSO Act and the BNS. The civil surgeon is being forwarded for necessary legal procedures," Koderma SP Kumar Shivashish told PTI.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter, he said.