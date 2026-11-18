Jharkhand's Anti-Corruption Bureau has made significant arrests in the alleged RIMS land scam, apprehending six government officials for their involvement in illegal land registration and mutation of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences property.

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Key Points Jharkhand's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested six government officials on Tuesday.

The arrests are linked to the alleged 'RIMS land scam' in Ranchi.

Officials, including former deputy collectors and sub-registrars, are accused of illegal land registration and mutation of RIMS property.

The ACB found evidence of criminal conspiracy and misuse of position for personal financial gains.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Jharkhand's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested six government officials, including an ex-deputy collector of the Land Reforms Department and former sub-registrars, in connection with the alleged 'RIMS land scam', an official statement said on Wednesday.

Details Of The RIMS Land Scam Probe

The ACB, in its probe, found the involvement of government officials in the illegal registration and mutation of land belonging to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi, it said.

"Six individuals were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the RIMS land scam. They include former LRDC of Ranchi Sadar, Manoj Kumar Ranjan, former sub-registrars of Ranchi district, Avinash Kumar, Vaibhavmani Tripathi, and Rahul Kumar Chaubey, and former circle officers Shailesh Kumar (Bargai circle) and Rajesh Kumar (City circle)," the ACB statement said.

The ACB found that these officials allegedly misused their positions for financial gains.

"The accused were arrested after evidence was found against them regarding criminal conspiracy and misuse of position for personal financial gains," the ACB said.

It added that further investigation into the case is underway.