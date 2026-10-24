Jhansi School Employee Held For Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Minor

A private school employee in Jhansi has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old schoolgirl, sparking a police investigation into the distressing incident.

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Key Points A private school employee was arrested on Saturday in Jhansi for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Surendra Pal, allegedly lured the student to Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, where the rape occurred.

He is also accused of blackmailing the student with objectionable photographs and videos.

The incident came to light after the distressed student attempted suicide on Sunday, prompting her family to file a complaint.

Surendra Pal has been arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody, with an investigation currently underway.

A private school employee was arrested on Saturday in Jhansi district on charges of allegedly raping and subsequently blackmailing a schoolgirl, police said.

Details Of The Allegations

According to the police, a young woman residing in the Raksa police station area filed a complaint stating that her 16-year-old younger sister, who attends a private school, had been harassed for some time by a man working there as a clerk.

It is alleged that the accused lured the student and took her to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, where he allegedly raped her.

The complaint further alleges that the accused blackmailed the student by creating objectionable photographs and videos of her. Distressed by the situation, the student attempted suicide on Sunday, which led her family to discover the incident.

Raksa police station SHO Uday Pratap Singh said that based on the complaint, 26-year-old Surendra Pal has been arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody.

A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway, he said.