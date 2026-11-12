Brother-In-Law Stabs Jeweller To Death Over Family Dispute

A tragic family dispute in Kota escalated to murder on Thursday morning when a jeweller was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law outside a hospital ICU, sparking outrage among the local business community.

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Key Points A 39-year-old jeweller, Maulik Jain, was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law, Kapil Jain, in Kota on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital following an argument over a family dispute.

The victim was visiting his mother-in-law, who was admitted after a fall on Wednesday night, when the altercation escalated.

The accused, Kapil Jain, has been detained and booked on murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Local traders in Sarafa Bazar shut their shops in protest, and the Kota Sarafa Board expressed concern over the incident.

A 39-year-old jeweller was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here on Thursday morning following an argument over a family dispute, police said.

The accused, identified as Kapil Jain, was detained and booked on charges of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said. The victim, Maulik Jain, a resident of the Talwandi area, was a jewellery trader.

Escalation Of A Family Argument

Jain had visited the hospital along with his wife around 10.30 am to enquire about the health of his mother-in-law, who was admitted after sustaining a head injury in a fall from a motorcycle near Kota Barrage on Wednesday night.

During the visit, an argument broke out between Jain and his brother-in-law, Kapil Jain, who runs an artificial jewellery shop, over a family matter.

The verbal altercation escalated when Kapil allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jain in the chest outside the ICU on the second floor of the hospital, Dadabari Circle Inspector Baldev Ram said.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital's emergency facility and later referred to Kota Heart Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body was subsequently shifted to the medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination by a medical board, the police officer said.

Community Outrage And Investigation

The incident triggered outrage among members of the local business community, with traders in Sarafa Bazar shutting their shops in protest.

The Kota Sarafa Board also expressed concern over the incident.

Family members told police that the two brothers-in-law had differences in the past, which were resolved through family intervention.

However, preliminary investigation suggests that the murder stemmed from an ongoing family dispute. The accused has no previous criminal record or registered police cases, police said.

The post-mortem examination is underway, following which the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites, the officer added.