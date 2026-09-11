How Bengaluru Is Tackling Potholes With New Jet Patcher Technology

Bengaluru is embracing innovative Jet Patcher technology to swiftly and efficiently repair smaller potholes, aiming to minimise traffic disruption and enhance urban road infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru introduces Jet Patcher technology for efficient repair of smaller potholes, specifically those 2-3 inches deep.

The technology allows repairs without traffic disruption, cleaning debris, applying bitumen and wet mix from a single machine.

Repairs can be completed in about 10 minutes, enabling traffic to resume quickly and avoiding night-time work.

Jet Patcher offers an advantage over traditional hot-mix methods, which are limited by monsoon weather and require rollers, causing congestion.

A Rs 2 crore pilot project is underway, with plans to expand the technology across city corporations if successful.

The Jet Patcher technology is well suited for repairing smaller potholes without disrupting traffic or causing additional congestion, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Friday. Launching a demonstration of the Jet Patcher technology on the road between Vidhana Soudha and M SBuilding here, he said the city requires different scientific and technology-based solutions to address different types of potholes.

He pointed out that potholes are widespread across Bengaluru and said in some places, only the top layer of asphalt has worn away, while in others, both the asphalt and underlying aggregate have deteriorated, resulting in deeper potholes. "We are exploring scientific solutions suited to different types of potholes, and the Jet Patcher is one such solution. Today, they are beginning a pilot to assess the technology and, going forward, different technologies can be deployed depending on the nature and severity of the pothole," he said.

Understanding The Jet Patcher Advantage

According to the Minister's office, Gowda said the Jet Patcher is not designed to repair deep potholes, but is particularly suitable for potholes that are around two to three inches deep. "The machine allows us to work only on the damaged portion of the road. It cleans the dust and debris, applies the bitumen and wet mix, all through a single machine. This means repairs can be carried out even amid traffic, without creating roadblocks or major inconvenience to motorists," he explained.

The minister said that once the repair is completed, traffic can resume within about 10 minutes, eliminating the need to undertake such repairs exclusively at night. "Several important parts of Bengaluru have relatively small potholes of two or three inches in depth. Using this technology, these can potentially be repaired quickly, with less manpower and equipment, and without causing traffic disruption," Gowda said.

Comparing New And Traditional Repair Methods

The minister said pothole repairs have traditionally relied on hot-mix technology, which requires the use of a roller for compaction. "Hot-mix repairs have their limitations. They cannot be carried out effectively during the monsoon, and the process requires a roller. If there is only one pothole on a road, deploying the entire setup may not be practical. Traffic also has to be stopped before the work begins, creating additional congestion," he said.

According to him, Wet-mix technology allows even an isolated pothole to be repaired without having to shut down traffic on the road.

Pilot Project And Future Expansion

The Central City Corporation has invited a tender worth Rs 2 crore for the pilot project, under which Jet Patcher-based pothole repairs have now commenced. "If the Jet Patcher technology proves successful here, we will soon expand its use to pothole repairs across all the city corporations," Gowda said.

Officials said that the Advanced Jet Patcher machine is being deployed with the objective of repairing potholes on city roads quickly, efficiently and in accordance with prescribed quality standards. The machine uses cold-mix technology and Semi Dense Bituminous Concrete (SDBC) to repair potholes up to 50 mm in depth, they added.