Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's controversial reinstatement following admissions of multiple affairs has ignited a political firestorm.

IMAGE: Jensen Huang gestures as employees applaud his return to office after Nvidia reinstated him as the company's CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US November 23, 2026,. Photograph: Nvidia/X/via Reuters

Key Points Jensen Huang admitted to having additional affairs during a Sunday meeting with Nvidia's board.

He was reinstated as CEO on Monday, receiving employee support despite his previous short-lived departure over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised the reinstatement as "indefensible" and vowed a swift, thorough congressional investigation into Nvidia's alleged business malfeasance.

Jeffries raised national security concerns, alleging compromise for personal financial gain and calling for stringent AI export control legislation in the NDAA.

Jensen Huang has reportedly admitted to having additional affairs during a meeting with Nvidia's board on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The meeting took place a day before the Nvidia co-founder was reinstated as its CEO, following his short-lived departure over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

According to report, Jensen informed the board about additional affairs, besides the three previously reported by news portals.

According to the WSJ, which cited people familiar with the discussion, the 63-year-old expressed regret over his conduct during the marathon meeting.

Nvidia Board Reinstates CEO Amidst Revelations

Nonetheless, when Huang returned to office on Monday, he was greeted with cheers of, “we love you, Jensen!”.

Huang replied, “I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I’ve made some very terrible mistakes and I’m going to work on coming back.”

Sharing a video on X showing crowds of employees cheering for Huang, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back, and it shows."

According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Congressional Outcry Over Reinstatement

Meanwhile, Democratic leader and Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer, calling the move "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible" and vowing a swift and thorough congressional investigation into alleged business malfeasance by the company.

In a statement shared on X, Jeffries said Congress would not be deterred from conducting a wide-ranging investigation into Nvidia and what he described as the corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce.

"The decision by the NVIDIA board to reinstate Jensen Huang is indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible. Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce," Jeffries said.

He further raised concerns over national security, alleging that the Trump administration was allowing America's national security interests to be compromised for personal financial gain.

"We will not allow America's national security to be sold out by the Trump Administration for personal financial gain," he said.

Jeffries also called for the inclusion of stringent export control legislation in the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), saying it was necessary to prevent powerful artificial intelligence technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries.

"The National Defence Authorisation Act must include ironclad export control legislation to prevent powerful AI technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries," he said.