Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly apologised for personal misconduct and code of conduct violations, as his controversial reinstatement triggers intense US congressional scrutiny over alleged Chinese intelligence ties and national security implications for American AI technology.

IMAGE: Jensen Huang gestures as employees applaud his return to office after Nvidia reinstated him as the company's CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US November 23, 2026,. Photograph: Nvidia/X/via Reuters

Key Points Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees on Tuesday for "terrible mistakes," including infidelity, and violating the company's code of conduct.

Huang's conduct led to his resignation earlier this month, but he was reinstated on Monday, dismissing suggestions of political pressure.

His return has sparked renewed scrutiny in Washington, with US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi demanding a public congressional hearing over alleged Chinese intelligence links.

House Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also criticised the Trump administration's support for Huang's reinstatement, citing national security concerns.

Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter are scheduled for transcribed congressional interviews on December 1 and December 2, respectively.

In his first address to employees following his return as chief executive of Nvidia, Jensen Huang admitted to making "terrible mistakes" and apologised for violating the company's code of conduct, acknowledging the impact of his actions on his family and colleagues.

Addressing employees during an hour-long all-hands meeting on Tuesday (local time), Huang expressed regret over his personal misconduct, including being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, The New York Times reported.

"I made some terrible mistakes," Huang said, referring to his wife and adding, "I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, hurt all of you."

He disclosed that he was undergoing therapy for 90 minutes every day, acknowledging that violating the company's code of conduct, some provisions of which he had helped draft, was unacceptable.

Jensen Huang's Apology And Reinstatement Context

According to The New York Times, Huang said his conduct had prompted Nvidia's board of directors to evaluate his future with the company, eventually leading to his resignation earlier this month.

He also sought to dismiss suggestions that his reinstatement was the result of political pressure or preferential treatment.

Huang maintained that the board had independently assessed the situation, gathered relevant information and received assurances from the Trump administration that he did not pose a national security threat.

He also praised US President Donald Trump for his support, describing the President as someone who admired Nvidia and recognised the company's achievements.

Huang, however, maintained that the company's support for the administration's economic objectives did not make it a political organisation.

During the meeting, Huang also addressed criticism of his management style, acknowledging that his intense approach had sometimes gone too far and negatively affected employees. He said Nvidia's human resources department would collect feedback about his conduct and share it with the board every month.

Congressional Scrutiny Over National Security Concerns

Meanwhile, his return has triggered fresh scrutiny in Washington, with US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi demanding a full public congressional hearing with the Nvidia chief over allegations involving Chinese intelligence links and concerns that sensitive American artificial intelligence technology may have been compromised.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi urged House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast to ensure Huang appeared before Congress publicly, arguing that lawmakers and the American public deserved transparency on the national security concerns.

House Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also criticised the Trump administration's support for Huang's reinstatement, alleging that political and financial interests were being prioritised over national security.

The chairmen of three congressional committees, including the House Select Committee on China, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Nvidia's internal investigation and Huang's reinstatement did not resolve the outstanding concerns.

They confirmed that Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter would appear for transcribed congressional interviews on December 1 and December 2, respectively.

Trump's Defence And Nvidia's Board Decision

Trump, meanwhile, defended Huang's return, telling CNBC that he had provided Nvidia's board with sufficient assurance regarding the executive's position.

"I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe--and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that--we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said.

Nvidia announced Huang's immediate reinstatement as President and CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors on Monday.

The board unanimously approved the decision, stating that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang had stepped down on November 13 following reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one involving a company employee and another involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials have alleged was providing information to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia has maintained that its board established an independent committee to examine the allegations and that it remains committed to cooperating with the investigation.