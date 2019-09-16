News
Rediff.com  » News » Chargesheet filed against aide of Pulwama attack mastermind

Chargesheet filed against aide of Pulwama attack mastermind

September 16, 2019 18:50 IST

Jaish-e-Mohammed's Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror attacks across country, the National Investigation Agency claimed in its chargesheet in a case of conspiracy filed before a Delhi court on Monday.

 

The chargesheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of Explosives Substances Act.

Mudassir was the mastermind behind this conspiracy, however, the charges were abated against him since he was killed in an encounter with the security forces in March, 2019, the agency said in the final report.

This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

