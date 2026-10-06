Jeffrey Archer, bestselling British author, dies at 86

Bestselling British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer, celebrated for works like Kane & Abel and Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, has passed away at 86, leaving behind a legacy.

IMAGE: Jeffrey Archer, renowned British novelist. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Key Points Renowned British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86.

His publisher HarperCollins confirmed his passing, stating he died 'suddenly and peacefully at home' on Monday.

Archer sold over 300 million books across five decades and was a No. 1 bestseller in fiction, short stories, and non-fiction.

His political career included serving as a Conservative MP and deputy chairman, but was marred by a prison sentence in 2001 for perjury.

Archer's final book, 'Adam and Eve', is scheduled for release this month, and adaptations of his works are still in development.

Renowned British novelist Jeffrey Archer has passed away at 86. The news of the demise of Jeffrey Archer, also a former politician, was confirmed by his publisher HarperCollins via a statement.

As per the statement, Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A Prolific Literary Career

Archer, a former Conservative member of Parliament, sold more than 300 million books during a writing career that spanned five decades.

HarperCollins claims that Archer, who also served in the House of Lords, is the only author ever to have been a No. 1 bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction.

Archer's literary works were adapted for the screen several times, most notably in the 1985 CBS miniseries Kane & Abel. The production featured Peter Strauss as Abel Rosnovski and Sam Neill as William Lowell Kane.

Political Life and Controversies

His political career, which included a spell as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman, was interrupted by a period in prison in 2001 after he was found guilty of lying and cheating in a 1987 libel case against The Daily Star newspaper.

Upcoming Releases and Adaptations

His final book, Adam and Eve, is set to be released this month.

Archer's website claims that Paramount was developing an adaptation of Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less for the book's 50th anniversary in August 2026.