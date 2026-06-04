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JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota PG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 16:03 IST

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A 17-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant was tragically found dead by suicide in his Kota paying guest accommodation, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old JEE aspirant, Aryan Ojha, was found dead by suicide in his Kota PG accommodation.
  • Police suspect suicide, but no note was recovered from the scene.
  • The student had been preparing for the JEE at a Kota coaching institute since February.
  • The body is awaiting post-mortem after the arrival of family members.

A 17-year-old boy preparing for the joint entrance examination (JEE) in Kota was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway Into Student's Death

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the scene, they said. The deceased aspirant was identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since February this year and was living at a PG in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the city.

 

Around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, other students residing at the PG discovered the body and informed police. The teen was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the room, he said. The body has been kept at the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted after arrival of family members, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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