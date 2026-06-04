JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel

A tragic incident in Kota sees a 17-year-old JEE aspirant die by suicide in his hostel room, highlighting growing concerns over student mental health in India's competitive coaching centres.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old JEE aspirant, Aryan Ojha, was found dead by suicide in his Kota hostel room.

This marks the sixth student suicide reported in Kota, a major coaching hub, this year.

The student used an iron angle to hang himself as the hostel room's ceiling fan was equipped with an anti-hanging mechanism.

No suicide note was found, and the reason for the extreme step is currently unknown.

Police have registered a case and are investigating, with the family not levelling any allegations.

A 17-year-old boy preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota was found hanging at his hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, since ceiling fans at the hostel are equipped with an anti-hanging mechanism, the teen hung himself by a noose tied to an iron angle on a wall in his room. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the scene, they said. This marks the sixth instance of student suicide in Kota this year.

Tragic Loss of a JEE Aspirant

The deceased aspirant was identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year and was living at the hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under Jawahar Nagar police station in the city.

The deceased teen did not attend coaching class on Wednesday and did not come out of his room; nor did he respond to calls from fellow students. This sparked suspicion among other boarders of the hostel. After several knocks at his door went unanswered, other students broke into his room around 10.45 pm and found him hanging, Circle Inspector (CI), Jawahar Nagar police station, Ramlaxman said.

Investigation Underway

The boy likely took the extreme step around noon and chose an iron angle to hang himself as the ceiling fan in the room was equipped with an anti-hanging mechanism, the CI said. The teen was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

His family members, who reached the hospital to claim the body after post-mortem on Thursday afternoon, avoided speaking to media and did not level any allegation in their statement to the police, officials said. As per Supreme Court directions in regard to such cases, the police has registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway, they added. The family members did not point out any reason behind the incident, nor levelled any allegation in their statement to police, the CI said.