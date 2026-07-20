JD Vance, wife Usha welcome fourth child

US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha have announced the birth of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. Photograph: @SLOTUS/X

Key Points US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha have welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance.

The birth of Alec Neel Vance marks a historic event, being the first time in modern history a US Vice-President has had a child while in office.

The Vance family, now with four children, is reportedly seeking a more normal family life by leasing a property in rural Virginia.

The new baby and mother Usha Vance are reported to be healthy and happy.

The family will maintain their official residence at the Naval Observatory while also using the new Virginia property.

United States Vice-President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha, on Sunday announced the birth of their fourth child.

Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the statement said.

Historic Birth For Second Family

Vance thanked the military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit in his post on X. The couple, who have been married since 2014, also have two older sons -- Ewan, age 9, and Vivek, 6 -- and daughter Mirabel, age 4.

CBS news reported that this marks the first time in modern history that the nation's second family had a child while in office. According to the outlet, the last known instance was 156 years ago when Schuyler Colfax Jr. -- serving as vice president to Ulysses S. Grant -- and his wife Ellen had their son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870.

Meanwhile, CNN reported citing people familiar with the matter that the family of six will be spending more time in rural northern Virginia, leasing part of a sprawling, multimillion-dollar property in the wealthy enclave of Middleburg.

CNN said that the rental is an effort to provide the second lady and Vance children with a greater sense of normalcy, as per the people familiar with the matter.

It said that the vice president is expected to stay there on occasion, though he and his family are maintaining their official residence at the Naval Observatory.