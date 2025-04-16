HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
JD, Usha Vance to travel to India next week

JD, Usha Vance to travel to India next week

By Yoshita Singh, PTI
April 16, 2025 19:50 IST

United States Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance will travel to India next week, his office announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance, along with his wife Usha and children, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, in February 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24.

The Vice President will 'discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country', a statement from the Office of the Vice President said.

In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra early next week.

 

 

'The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites,' the statement said.

In Rome, Vance will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and also with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The visit to India will be Usha's 'first time visiting her ancestral country as second lady', a report in the Politico had said last month.

Usha's parents Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s.

Krish is a lecturer, Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering, Department of Aerospace Engineering, San Diego State University, according to the university website.

Lakshmi is a teaching professor at the Department of Molecular Biology and Provost, Sixth College at the University of California, San Diego.

Usha and Vance met while attending Yale Law School.

Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

She also has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

Yoshita Singh, PTI
