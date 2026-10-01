JD-U's Anant Singh defies party, backs Jan Suraaj candidate

JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh has sparked a political controversy in Bihar by openly revolting against his party and supporting a rival candidate in the upcoming legislative council elections, challenging the party's official nominee.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj MLC candidate Anuj Singh leaves to file his nomination for the MLC election, accompanied by JD-U MLA Anant Singh, in Patna on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh openly defied his party by backing a Jan Suraaj Party candidate for the Bihar legislative council elections.

Singh's actions are a direct challenge to JD-U's official candidate, Neeraj Kumar, stemming from a long-standing political rivalry.

He accompanied Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh during his nomination filing and led a procession in support.

JD-U leadership has been apprised of the situation and is considering 'appropriate action' against Anant Kumar Singh.

The incident highlights internal dissent within the JD-U ahead of the October 23 legislative council polls.

Janata Dal-United MLA Anant Kumar Singh virtually revolted against his party on Thursday when he accompanied Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh during filing of nomination papers for the Bihar legislative council elections.

The Mokama MLA, who has made clear his intent to ensure the 'defeat' of Neeraj Kumar, the JD-U MLC seeking re-election from the Patna Graduates constituency, also took out a procession in support of the Jan Suraaj Party nominee.

Anant Singh's Defiant Stance

Talking to reporters, Anant Kumar Singh struck a defiant note, saying, "I do not know what the party line is in this matter. The fact remains that he (Neeraj) has opposed me on so many occasions. I must pay him back in the same coin."

He has been sore with Neeraj Kumar since the 2015 assembly polls, which he had contested as an Independent, having severed links with the party.

The JD-U had then fielded the MLC from the assembly seat which, however, was retained by him with a comfortable margin.

The multiple-term MLA was accompanied, during the filing of nomination papers, by a large number of supporters who chanted slogans in praise of JD-U president Nitish Kumar and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'.

Party's Response And Election Context

Lalan, incidentally, represents the Munger Lok Sabha constituency under which Mokama falls.

JD-U office-bearers were tight-lipped over the episode, though senior leader and its former national general secretary Shyam Rajak said 'our party is fully with the NDA. He (Anant Kumar Singh) should answer for himself. We are committed to ensuring the victory of all eight candidates of the coalition'.

While the JD-U is contesting four of the legislative council seats, which go to polls on October 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in the remaining four.

"The party president has been apprised of the development (regarding) Anant Kumar Singh. Appropriate action may be taken at the appropriate time," Rajak added.