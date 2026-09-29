JD-U MLA Anant Singh backs rival candidate to settle scores with party MLC

JD-U legislator Anant Kumar Singh has openly vowed to defeat his own party's MLC, Neeraj Kumar, in the upcoming Bihar legislative council polls by actively campaigning for a rival Jan Suraaj Party candidate, sparking significant political intrigue in Bihar.

IMAGE: JDU MLA Anant Kumar Singh during the Monsoon Session of Bihar assembly, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh announced his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh in the Bihar legislative council polls.

Singh aims to defeat his own party's MLC, Neeraj Kumar, citing personal scores and past political conflicts.

He accused Neeraj Kumar of being part of a conspiracy against him, involving RCP Singh and his daughter Lipi Singh.

Anant Singh, a mercurial leader, had previously severed ties with JD(U) and faced UAPA charges.

The move has drawn comments from Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, regarding JD(U)'s internal dynamics.

Janata Dal-United MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Monday vowed to "defeat" his party's MLC Neeraj Kumar in upcoming Bihar legislative council polls by supporting and canvassing for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh.

The Mokama MLA addressed a press conference at his Patna residence, where the Jan Suraaj Party candidate was also present, to announce his decision.

Personal Vendetta Fuels Political Challenge

Singh admitted that he was settling "personal" scores with Neeraj Kumar, who is seeking re-election from the Patna Graduates constituency for a fourth consecutive term.

"Of course, my battle with Neeraj Kumar is personal. He had once contested against me. He was also in the RCP Singh camp, which had conspired against me by hiding arms and explosives inside my Mokama house," he alleged.

Singh had severed his ties with the JD-U in 2015, following differences with the then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and retained his seat as an Independent.

Allegations And Past Conflicts

The party had fielded Neeraj Kumar from the Mokama assembly seat. Four years later, the MLA was booked under UAPA following recovery of an AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher from his residence.

The mercurial leader, who returned to JD-U ahead of assembly polls last year, has been alleging that RCP Singh, a former JD-U president who is now in political wilderness, and his daughter Lipi Singh, who was the sub divisional police officer with Mokama under her jurisdiction in 2019, were engaged in a "conspiracy" against him.

Singh also said, "I have consulted a priest who has said October 1 shall be an auspicious date for filing of nomination papers. I shall accompany Anuj Singh on the occasion. I shall also campaign for him in all 26 assembly segments (in Patna Graduates constituency)..

There was no word from the JD-U, so far, on the revolt from one of its MLAs, which has led Prashant Kishor, its former national vice president who is also founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, to claim that the NDA partner "is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to serve BJP's interests, with Nitish Kumar having been left with no say".