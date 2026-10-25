JD-U is finished, won't win 'even 10 seats': Expelled MLA

Influential Mokama MLA Anant Singh has declared his intention to launch his own political party, sharply criticising the JD-U leadership.

FILE IMAGE: JDU MLA Anant Kumar Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mokama MLA Anant Singh was expelled from the Janata Dal-United on Saturday for six years due to alleged anti-party activities.

Singh announced on Sunday his plan to float his own political party, asserting he has "no regrets" about his expulsion.

He criticised the JD-U leadership, claiming the party "is finished" and will struggle to win "even 10 seats" in upcoming elections.

Despite the political rift, Singh stated that his personal ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remain cordial.

The expulsion followed Singh's campaigning for a rival candidate in the recent legislative council elections, defying party directives.

Following his expulsion from the Janata Dal-United, Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the party's leadership, claiming that the JD-U "is finished" and will struggle to win "even 10 seats" in future elections, while announcing that he plans to float his own political party.

Asserting that he had "no regrets" over the disciplinary action taken against him, the expelled legislator questioned the authority of the current party brass, stating that while the party originally belonged to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it has lost its political standing under the leaders who orchestrated his removal.

Singh's Strong Stance Against JD-U

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said he had no regrets over the disciplinary action taken against him by the party leadership.

"I will simply build my own party... I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it's fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership -- the ones who expelled me -- has actually contributed anything?... Now, they will not even get 10 seats... Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party," Singh said.

Asserting that the JD-U's political influence has eroded, the expelled legislator claimed that the upcoming elections would expose the party's ground reality.

"The JD-U is finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear," he added.

Expulsion Details And Political Background

Despite his sharp critique of the party managers who took action against him, Singh maintained that his personal ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remain intact.

"There is no distance between Nitish ji and me; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime—there's no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway," Singh said.

The JD-U on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife, former legislator Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party said Singh's primary membership was "terminated with immediate effect for defying party directives, using insulting language against the top leadership and campaigning for a rival party's candidate in the recent legislative council elections".

Anant Singh, a mafioso-turned-politician, had virtually revolted against the JD-U when he started campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Anuj Singh in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

He vowed to defeat JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar in the council polls by supporting and canvassing for Anuj Singh.

The Mokama assembly seat, a fiefdom of Singh, has remained with his family since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival 'baahubali' (strongman).

"Chhote Sarkar", as Singh is known in Mokama, gave the mantle to his wife Neelam Devi in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to disqualification from the assembly.

The RJD gave him the ticket in 2020 and to his wife in the bypoll two years later. But Neelam Devi defected to the NDA in 2024, reportedly with her husband's approval.