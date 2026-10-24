JD-U expels MLA Anant Singh, wife over anti-party activities

The JD-U has taken decisive action, expelling prominent Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities, including campaigning for a rival in recent Bihar legislative council elections.

IMAGE: JD-U MLA Anant Singh speaks to the media in Patna. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points JD-U on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

Singh's primary membership was terminated for defying party directives, using insulting language, and campaigning for a rival candidate in recent legislative council elections.

The JD-U also recommended to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh's membership as an MLA be terminated under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Neelam Devi's primary membership was terminated with immediate effect due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Anant Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar', has a long political history in Mokama, with his family holding the assembly seat since 1990.

The Janata Dal-United on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife, former legislator Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the party said Singh's primary membership was 'terminated with immediate effect for defying party directives, using insulting language against the top leadership and campaigning for a rival party's candidate in the recent legislative council elections'.

Reasons For Expulsion

Anant Singh, a mafioso-turned-politician, had virtually revolted against the JD-U when he started campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Anuj Singh in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

He vowed to defeat JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar in the council polls by supporting and canvassing for Anuj Singh.

The JD-U also recommended to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh's membership as an MLA be terminated under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ex-party legislator and Singh's wife Neelam Devi's primary membership was also terminated with immediate effect over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, the statement added.

Political Background And Future

Earlier in the day, Singh exuded confidence in Anuj Singh's win. Sweets and other food items were being prepared at his residence in Patna, days ahead of the announcement of results of the council polls on October 27.

Anant Singh said, "Offering sweets after victory is a usual practice. The results will be declared as per procedure but we have already won the election."

"Votes cannot be bought from any shop. People are like God, and I have faith that they have voted for us. Victory is certain," he added.

The Mokama assembly seat, a fiefdom of Singh, has remained with his family since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival 'baahubali' (strongman).

'Chhote Sarkar', as Singh is known in Mokama, gave the mantle to his wife Neelam Devi in 2022, when his conviction in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case led to disqualification from the assembly.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal gave him the ticket in 2020 and to his wife in the bypoll two years later. But Neelam Devi defected to the National Democratic Alliance in 2024, reportedly with her husband's approval.