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Viral Video Leads To Arrest In Bengaluru Dagger Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 20, 2026 16:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bengaluru police have swiftly apprehended a man in Jayanagar 9th Block for attempted murder with a dagger, an incident that gained widespread attention after a video of the accused brandishing weapons went viral on social media.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Bengaluru's Jayanagar 9th Block for an alleged attempted murder.
  • The incident involved the accused brandishing a dagger on a public road, stemming from a monetary dispute.
  • A video of the man threatening people with weapons went viral, causing public panic.
  • Police swiftly apprehended the accused within four hours and recovered the weapon.
  • The accused confessed to the offence and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Police on Sunday said they arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder a person by brandishing a dagger on a public road in Jayanagar 9th Block here. A video showing a man riding a two-wheeler while carrying weapons and allegedly threatening people went viral on social media on September 19, creating panic among the public, police said.

Swift Police Action Follows Viral Incident

The incident occurred on a public road in front of a mobile showroom in Jayanagar 9th Block, under the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station. During the investigation, police learnt that the accused had allegedly quarrelled with the complainant over a monetary dispute. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched, police said in a release.As part of the investigation, police conducted inquiries from various angles and apprehended the accused within four hours, recovering the dagger allegedly used in the offence. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the offence, police said. The accused was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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