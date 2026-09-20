Viral Video Leads To Arrest In Bengaluru Dagger Attack

Bengaluru police have swiftly apprehended a man in Jayanagar 9th Block for attempted murder with a dagger, an incident that gained widespread attention after a video of the accused brandishing weapons went viral on social media.
Police on Sunday said they arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder a person by brandishing a dagger on a public road in Jayanagar 9th Block here. A video showing a man riding a two-wheeler while carrying weapons and allegedly threatening people went viral on social media on September 19, creating panic among the public, police said.
Key Points
- A man was arrested in Bengaluru's Jayanagar 9th Block for an alleged attempted murder.
- The incident involved the accused brandishing a dagger on a public road, stemming from a monetary dispute.
- A video of the man threatening people with weapons went viral, causing public panic.
- Police swiftly apprehended the accused within four hours and recovered the weapon.
- The accused confessed to the offence and has been remanded to judicial custody.