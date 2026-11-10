Kolkata Jawan Held For Molesting Officer's Daughter

In a disturbing incident, a jawan has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly molesting an army officer's daughter within a secure military residential complex, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A jawan was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly molesting an army officer's daughter inside a military residential complex.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 5, and the accused was apprehended on Sunday night following a complaint.

CCTV footage and statements from security personnel helped identify the accused.

The minor sustained injuries during the alleged assault and underwent a medical examination.

The accused has been remanded to police custody by a city court.

A jawan has been arrested for allegedly molesting the daughter of an army officer at a military residential complex here, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The accused was arrested by the Hastings Police Station on Sunday night following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, he said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 5 when the army officer's daughter had gone to a park inside the residential complex to play with other children.

Investigation Details Emerge

"The accused was identified after investigators examined CCTV footage from the residential complex. We have also recorded the statements of security personnel deployed at the park at the time of the incident. The investigation is underway," the Kolkata Police officer said.

The accused, who was deployed for security purposes at the complex, approached the girl and allegedly made lewd advances towards her.

"When the minor refused, the jawan forcibly picked her up and molested her, causing serious injuries to her lips," the police officer said, referring to the complaint lodged by the minor's mother at the Hastings Police Station.

Aftermath And Legal Action

The girl reportedly screamed for help, following which the accused released her, he said, adding that security personnel present at the park rushed to the spot after hearing her cries.

The girl narrated the ordeal to the security personnel, the policeman said, adding that she subsequently informed her mother about the alleged assault.

"The girl's medical examination was conducted at SSKM Hospital, and the clothes she wore at the time of the incident have been seized for forensic examination," he said.

When produced at a city court, the accused was remanded to police custody, the officer added.