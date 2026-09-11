Community Leaders Demand Justice For Ankit Balyan In Shamli

Following the tragic murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, prominent Jat leaders and khap heads are scheduled to meet Shamli district officials to demand swift action and justice in the high-profile case.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Jat leaders and khap heads will meet Shamli district officials to discuss the Ankit Balyan murder case.

An emergency panchayat was held in Bantikheda village to decide on approaching the administration.

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was murdered on August 26 by four assailants.

Police investigation linked the murder to a planned conspiracy involving the Gogi gang.

Two sharpshooters involved in the murder were killed in a police encounter, with a hunt ongoing for others.

Jat leaders and khap heads will meet the Shamli district magistrate and superintendent of police on Saturday to raise issues related to the murder of Ankit Balyan, a community leader said on Friday.

An emergency panchayat of khap heads and Jat leaders was held at Bantikheda village, the native place of Balyan, where it was decided that a delegation would meet District Magistrate Alok Yadav and SP N P Singh at the collectorate at 11 am on September 12, All Khaps general secretary Subhash Balyan told PTI.

Community Leaders Seek Justice

The delegation will be led by Balyan Khap head Naresh Tikait and include Gathwala Khap head Baba Shyam Singh, International Jat Parliament president Manu Choudhry and other community leaders, he said. Several khap heads and Jat leaders attended the emergency panchayat and decided to approach the district administration and police to raise their concerns and seek action in connection with the murder case, Subhash Balyan said. The meeting was held on Thursday evening at Ankit Balyan's residence in Bantikheda village, he added.

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli district on August 26 by four motorcycle-borne assailants. According to statements from the Uttar Pradesh Police, a subsequent investigation revealed a planned conspiracy linked to the Gogi gang. The Shamli Police and a SWAT team tracked the suspects, leading to a fierce retaliatory encounter early Monday on August 31, near Kairana Road. Two sharpshooters, Sumit and Mohit, carrying Rs 50,000 rewards each, were killed in police encounter. Police continue to hunt for the two remaining absconding shooters.