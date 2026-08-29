Jarange's 'final agitation' for Maratha quota begins

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has launched an indefinite hunger strike, declaring it his 'final agitation' and demanding the Maharashtra government immediately issue caste certificates based on 58 lakh identified Kunbi records, without any further delay.

IMAGE: Manoj Jarange, Maratha quota activist. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manoj Jarange has initiated an indefinite hunger strike demanding immediate issuance of caste certificates to the Maratha community based on 58 lakh identified Kunbi records.

Jarange declared this his 'final agitation,' accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of holding a grudge against Marathas and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of covertly supporting him.

He called for the abolition of the caste verification committee, alleging arbitrary rejections of valid claims and demanding uniform law for certificate issuance.

The activist also demanded withdrawal of police cases against protesters, government jobs and compensation for families of those who died in previous agitations, and other financial and administrative reforms for the community.

Jarange urged community members to join the protest at Antarwali Sarati if they face delays or rejections in obtaining caste certificates.

Quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, demanding that the Maharashtra government immediately issue caste certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier and asserted that the community will not grant any further time.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange warned that this would be his 'final agitation' and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of bearing a 'grudge' against the Maratha community and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of quietly supporting him.

Allegations Against Government Leadership

He also demanded the elimination of the caste verification committee, and threatened to march to the chief minister's residence in Mumbai if the government fails to resolve all pending quota issues.

"Devendra Fadnavis is deliberately bearing a grudge against the Maratha community, and Eknath Shinde is giving him covert support through Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. If they do not resolve our issues, we will march to the 'Varsha' bungalow (the CM's official residence in Mumbai). We will speak to the government delegation if they come to negotiate, but they must arrive with concrete solutions," he said.

Jarange has led several agitations demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

"The government should issue the caste certificates to the Maratha community based on 58 lakh Kunbi records immediately. The community will not give the government more time for this," he said.

Key Demands and Community Mobilisation

The activist urged the state government to issue reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdraw all police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and provide government jobs and financial compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitations.

He also called for the creation of a dedicated state portfolio for the Maratha and Kunbi communities with immediate staff appointments, disbursal of interest on loans extended through the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, the release of pending SARTHI student scholarships, and the immediate issuance of appointment letters to candidates selected under the SEBC and EBC quotas.

Alleging systemic bias, the activist said, "This government does not want the Maratha community to grow. I have told our people that while valid historical records have been found, the authority to issue certificates remains with officials who are jealous of the community's progress."

Call for Abolition of Caste Verification Committee

Jarange further alleged that authorities were arbitrarily rejecting valid claims and demanded the abolition of the caste verification committee.

"The government is trying to deny us certificates by rejecting documentary evidence even when it matches. There should be no caste verification process in the state. In other states, Tehsildars and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) hold authority, so why do we need a separate verification committee here? The law must be uniform," he said.

He further appealed to members of the community to step out and support the movement, urging anyone facing delays or rejections in obtaining caste certificates or validity documents to gather at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati.