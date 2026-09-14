Jarange to head to Mumbai for solo protest on Tuesday amid Ganesh festival

As the police turned down permission, Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking the protest out of fear, and attempting to create unrest during the Ganesh festival to blame the Maratha community for it.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil (right) speaks to media during his protest, in Parbhani, Maharashtra, August 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Denied permission for his hunger strike in Mumbai, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he would head to the Maharashtra capital alone on September 15 to stage a protest at Azad Maidan.

Key Points The police on Sunday denied permission to Jarange for his indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the Ganeshotsav festivities which began on Monday.

The police turned down a formal request from the activist's team citing possible violations of public meetings, demonstrations, and processions rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

The police turned down a formal request from the activist's team citing possible violations of public meetings, demonstrations, and processions rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

Addressing supporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on the 16th day of his indefinite fast, Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking the protest out of fear, and attempting to create unrest during the Ganesh festival to blame the Maratha community for it.

The police on Sunday denied permission to Jarange for his indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the Ganeshotsav festivities which began on Monday.

The police turned down a formal request from the activist's team citing possible violations of public meetings, demonstrations, and processions rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

"Fearing the strength of the Maratha community, the government has denied permission to go to Mumbai. As a counter to the government's decision, I will leave for Mumbai alone on September 15 at 11 am," Jarange insisted.

He appealed to the Maratha community not to converge at the capital immediately, stating only 10 people and two ambulances would accompany him along the planned route starting Tuesday morning.

"Fadnavis's people will create a disturbance during the Maratha rally and blame the Maratha community. That is why I have decided to go alone. Now, will the government deny permission for my solo march as well?" he asked.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Chief Minister Fadnavis urged Jarange to reconsider his plan to stage a protest in Mumbai in view of the ongoing Ganesh festival, which attracts a large number of devotees to various pandals set up by community groups.

Fadnavis insisted his government never stopped dialogue with Jarange.

"Almost all demands (made by Jarange) have been met. Some demands are in court and at different stages. But then the demands cannot be met unless one approaches the court or other constitutional fora. We have apprised him about it," the CM said.

Fadnavis asserted the state government cannot do anything on the quota issue that is not in accordance with existing laws and will strictly abide by the Constitution.

"Protesting during the Ganesh festival (which began on Monday) that may lead to inconvenience to Ganesh bhakts (devotees) is not appropriate. So this (protest in Mumbai) should be reconsidered," the BJP leader maintained.

Jarange, whose condition has deteriorated after refusing water, saline, and medical treatment, insisted he would remain firm on his demands. He urged supporters to save their resources and remain peaceful in their villages while he handled the agitation in Mumbai.

"The road ahead is full of obstacles, but I will not retreat from the struggle for the community," the 44-year-old activist maintained.

Describing himself as a follower of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the activist said he would fight until his last breath, adding he wanted to send a message that he "died but did not surrender".

Among Jarange's main demands is that a Government Resolution (GR) be issued allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category based on old records and gazette documents.

OBC groups have opposed it, claiming their share of benefits will be affected.

At the same time, Jarange said the doors for talks with the government remained open.

"We are ready to hold discussions with the government at any open ground. But we do not want hollow assurances; we want direct implementation," he said, warning political leaders that the Maratha community would decide their fate in future polls.

On August 29 last year, Jarange had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to reiterate his demand for Maratha reservation.

The agitation led to chaos in parts of the city, and it was called off after the government accepted some of his demands.