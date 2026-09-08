Jarange accuses Fadnavis of 'deceiving' Marathas, accepts IV fluids

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his protest, accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of deceiving the Maratha community on reservation, even as he continues his indefinite hunger strike and accepts IV fluids due to deteriorating health.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil speaks to media during his protest on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Manoj Jarange accused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of deceiving the Maratha community on reservation for over a year.

Jarange accepted IV fluids on the 11th day of his hunger strike due to severe dehydration, following assurances of prompt government action.

He demands Maratha reservation under the OBC category, including the implementation of Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and Kunbi caste certificates.

Vikhe Patil asserted that the state government has taken positive decisions on all issues raised by Jarange and urged him to respond positively.

A major meeting of Maratha community members is scheduled for September 12 at Antarwali Sarati to decide the future course of the agitation.

Agitating quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleague Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of deceiving the Maratha community on the reservation issue for over a year.

As his health deteriorated on the 11th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, Jarange was forced to accept intravenous (IV) fluids in the early hours of the day, while Vikhe Patil, who heads the sub-committee on Maratha reservation, urged him to 'take two steps forward' and acknowledge the state government's positive decisions on his demands.

Jarange's Health and Demands

According to Dr Shubham Rathod, medical officer at the Wadigodri primary health centre, Jarange suffered severe dehydration and was administered four bottles of IV fluids between 2.30 am and 7 am following phone calls from ministers assuring prompt government action.

The activist has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, including implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Kunbi is a traditional agrarian (farming) community that officially falls under the OBC category, making them eligible for reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

Jarange questioned Fadnavis over his earlier promise of providing reservation based on the Hyderabad Gazette within two months and challenged him to explain the delay.

"Vikhe Patil has deceived the Maratha community for a year and will have to pay a political price for it," he alleged.

Dismissing the Justice Shinde Committee's Marathwada tour as a 'diversionary tactic', the activist urged Marathas from Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Mumbai to gather in full strength at Antarwali Sarati on September 12 to decide the agitation's future course.

The agitation would continue even if no delegation visits the protest site, the activist said, adding that a major meeting of Maratha community members from across Maharashtra would be held at Antarwali Sarati on September 12, where the future course of the agitation would be decided.

Government's Response and Future Steps

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Vikhe Patil, asserted that the state government has taken decisions on all the issues Jarange raised.

He claimed that decisions taken during the tenures of Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had provided justice to the Maratha community and such steps had never been taken earlier.

"The government has taken one step forward on all the issues raised by Jarange. While the government is taking decisions, he should also take two steps forward," Vikhe Patil said.

He said that retired Justice Shinde had begun his tour of the Marathwada region from Tuesday to ascertain the ground situation regarding records related to the Maratha community.

"Earlier, these records were traced under his guidance. As many as 58 lakh records have been displayed at gram panchayat offices," the minister said.

He said camps would be organised to expedite the process of issuing certificates based on the government's guidelines.

"If those who have taken decisions in the interest of the Maratha community are criticised or statements are made against them, the Maratha community will not tolerate it now," he said.

The minister said the government had maintained a positive approach towards the demands raised by Jarange and expected him to respond positively to the implementation of these decisions.