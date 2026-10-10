Jantar Mantar turned into a fortress for CJP protest

Jantar Mantar has been transformed into a fortress on Saturday with extensive security measures as the Cockroach Janta Party protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over serious allegations of voter-list tampering.

IMAGE: Security tightens near Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Jantar Mantar was heavily fortified on Saturday with thousands of security personnel and multi-layered barricades ahead of a protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organised the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kumar faces allegations of voter-list tampering through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He is also accused of bypassing two colleagues to alter Form 6, a crucial document for voter registration.

Delhi Police deployed various units, including the Pink Force, and made announcements about Section 163 of the BNSS.

Loudspeakers blared warnings, multi-layered barricades blocked key intersections, and thousands of security force members stood guard at a fortress-like Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

Near the quiet protest site, Patel Chowk roundabout buzzed with police.

Extensive Security Deployment

Paramilitary companies in green and khaki uniforms, Border Security Force, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), laden with heavy rucksacks, tactical gear, and rifles, marched in formation with the city police to gather around Parliament Street Police Station metres away.

Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, the roads skirting Jantar Mantar, were animated with police activity and, coupled with media vans, were too congested for the time of day.

Several members of Delhi Police, accused of excesses during the previous protest, wore body cameras.

Buses which dropped the security forces were parked along roadside near the police station.

Delhi Police's Pink Force, deployed for women's safety, was stationed at several locations.

Police were seen carrying lathis and protective gear as security arrangements were put in place at various points to maintain law and order.

Constant announcements about the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were made from loudspeakers at the police station, which has also turned into a pit stop for personnel to report and then get further details of deployment.

Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

At the next road intersection, in front of NDMC Palika Kendra, the deployment was the heaviest.

Sansad Marg towards Connaught Place and Tolstoy Road were blocked with multi-layers of barricades, with police companies standing in their front.

Heavy deployment, including a large number of female security personnel, was made right outside the NDMC building and other spots around Jantar Mantar.

In some buildings near Jantar Mantar, private security guards were briefed on how to manage the crowd.

Passersby were asked to show their identity cards to filter out non-office workers, especially protesters, who were asked to return.

The restrictions, stringent by usual standards, were proposed in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.