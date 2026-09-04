'Hindutva influencer' makes U-turn on 'cracking skull' remark

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of assaulting a student agitator's father during a July protest at Jantar Mantar, asserts his actions were purely 'self-defence' and dismisses a controversial video as fabricated.

IMAGE: Self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Swatantra Bhardwaj claims his actions during the Jantar Mantar protest were in 'self-defence' against a mob, not an attack.

He denies the authenticity of a viral video where he allegedly claimed to have 'cracked the skull' of a student agitator's father, calling it 'fake' and 'sarcasm'.

Delhi Police have registered a case based on the victim's complaint but dispute claims of a skull fracture, stating he sustained a minor injury.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has protested, demanding stringent action against Bhardwaj and accusing Delhi Police of inaction.

Self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of attacking a student protester's father during the July protest at Jantar Mantar -- on Friday said that the incident was an act of "self-defence".

Bharadwaj said that what was being described as an attack was an act of self-defence and claimed that he could have been lynched or killed if he had not acted.

His clarification came after a video clip surfaced on social media in which he appeared to claim that he had "cracked the skull" of Nishu's father and avoided arrest despite the alleged assault.

Bhardwaj's Defence and Video Denial

"What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him. I have proof in the form of video. I was gheraoed by 10-15 people. When I acted in self-defence, he was hit on the head. As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation," he said.

He also rejected the authenticity of the video clip being circulated on social media, alleging that it was fake.

"The podcast clip that is being shared on social media by Rahul Gandhi and others is fake. Those saying that I was released because of influence from Kapil Mishra, I want to tell them that Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan are like my brothers. People should understand what was said in sarcasm," he said.

Protests and Police Response

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party supporters, including its spokesperson Saurav Das, gathered outside the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi demanding action against Bhardwaj.

The CJP has accused Delhi Police of failing to take stringent action against Bhardwaj and demanded justice for Sanjay. The protesters raised slogans against Delhi Police.

Delhi Police, however, has disputed claims that Sanjay suffered a skull fracture, saying he sustained a minor injury during a scuffle and that a case was registered on his complaint.

Security has been stepped up around the police station, with additional personnel deployed and barricades put up to maintain law and order.

With inputs from PTI