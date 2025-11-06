Jana Gana Mana was composed to welcome British: BJP MP

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri claimed that the country's national anthem was written "to welcome the British official".

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

This statement drew sharp criticism from Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who on Thursday dismissed it as "utter nonsense" and "RSS' WhatsApp history lesson".

Kageri made the remarks while addressing an event in Honnavar, to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the national song.

The BJP leader from Uttara Kannada argued that Vande Mataram should be given more prominence, and that both 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' were equal in stature.

"I don't want to dig into history. There were strong calls to make Vande Mataram the national anthem, but our ancestors then decided to keep Vande Mataram as well as Jana Gana Mana, which was composed to welcome the British officer. We have accepted and are following it,” he said.

Noting that the contribution of Vande Mataram for the country's freedom struggle is always an inspiration, Kageri said, "In this 150th year, Vande Mataram should reach everyone, it must reach schools, colleges, youngsters and the masses."

Reacting, Priyank Kharge said BJP MP Kageri now claims that the National Anthem is British. "Utter Nonsense."

" Another day, another RSS WhatsApp history lesson," he said in a post on 'X'. The RSS is considered to be the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

Kharge said Rabindranath Tagore wrote the hymn "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" in 1911 and its first stanza became "Jana Gana Mana". The anthem was first sung on December 27, 1911 at the Indian National Congress in Calcutta—not as a royal tribute.

"Tagore also clarified in 1937 and 1939 that it hails the 'Dispenser of India's destiny', and could never be George V, George VI, or any other George," he said.

Pointing to the MP's remark that he doesn't want to revisit history, Kharge retorted, "But, I strongly urge every BJP, RSS leader, worker and swayamsevak should revisit history by reading the editorials of RSS mouthpiece Organizer and know that RSS has a great tradition of disrespecting the Constitution, the Tricolour and the National Anthem. This viRSS needs to be cured."

2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram, by Bankimchandra Chatterji, which is believed to have been written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7 in 1875, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) note.