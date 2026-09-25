Jamui Molestation: 'Super-Speedy' Trial Ordered

The state government has directed the concerned officials in Jamui to ensure speedy punishment for the accused in the case to send a message that the government will not tolerate such incidents.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters and members burn an effigy of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary during a protest in Patna, September 23, 2026, against against the sexual harassment of a minor girl in Jamui. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jamui authorities aim to complete the trial and secure punishment for two main accused within 15 to 20 days.

Two main accused, Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav, were arrested by Jamui police and sent to jail.

Police said the accused have criminal backgrounds and were involved in illegal sand mining and illicit liquor trade.

An FIR was registered under BNS Sections 74, 76/3(5) and the POCSO Act after the incident.

Police initiated action against 225 social media accounts for circulating the video and revealing the minor victim's identity.

The Jamui district authorities have decided to conduct a super-speedy trial of two main accused arrested for molesting a minor girl and claimed to ensure their punishment within 15 to 20 days.

Jamui District Magistrate Naveen Kumar said on Thursday that their task is to ensure punishment for the arrested accused in the case through super-speedy trials.

A young IAS officer and an IPS officer are being appointed as nodal officers for this purpose.

According to sources in the police headquarters in Patna, the state government has directed the concerned officials in Jamui to ensure speedy punishment for the accused in the case to send a message that the government will not tolerate such incidents.

The Jamui police on Tuesday had arrested two main accused, Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav, and sent them to jail.

Nandan was later shot in the legs during an encounter near his village, Pratappur, while Hareram was arrested after his leg was fractured while he was fleeing to evade police action.

Nandan and Hareram are residents of Pratappur, which is not far from the incident site near Madwa on Jamui-Lakhisarai National Highway 333A.

The police said both men have a criminal background and they were involved in illegal sand mining and illicit liquor trade.

Earlier, the police had arrested four others, including Ramashish Choudhary, one of the accused who first uploaded video clips of the incident on social media, which later went viral.

The two 16 year olds had gone out on a scooter at around 6.25 pm. They stopped at the hilly and forested stretch near Marwa-Pratappur to click photographs and make some reels, when the group of offenders accosted them.

The teenagers were abused, grabbed, pulled and harassed, while the girl was molested despite pleading with the youths with folded hands to leave them and allow them to go.

A viral video showed the boy being slapped and threatened by the accused. It was getting dark, but luckily a few passers-by dared to intervene, following which the accused fled.

Ironically, this is not the first such incident reported in Bihar. One after another, such incidents have been reported in the state this year and in recent years.

Jamui Police Face Pressure

According to the police, after the video went viral, the Jamui police were alerted by senior police officials at Bihar police headquarters, and pressure mounted on the police following the opposition's hue and cry over the viral video showing the harassment and molestation of a minor girl and the misbehaviour with her minor boyfriend.

Only after that was an FIR registered.

An FIR (No. 428/26) was registered at the police station on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76/3(5) (multiple individuals jointly assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Later, a special investigation team was formed to investigate the case.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said that action has been initiated against 225 social media account holders for sharing and circulating the viral video and revealing the identity of the minor victim in the Jamui incident.

"A case has been registered against all of them at the Jamui cyber police station for circulating a video of the minor victim and revealing her identity. This is a serious offence under the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act", Dayal said.

The police have begun the process of taking down videos related to the incident. So far, the video has been removed from dozens of social media accounts.

The police have appealed to people not to upload or share the video and warned of action if anyone is found uploading or sharing the video again.

Ironically, after Jamui, a similar incident was reported from Samastipur district on Wednesday.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff