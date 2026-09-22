Jamui Molestation Case: Man In Gamcha Shot, 5 Others Arrested

'Nanandan Yadav was hiding in the Madwa Pahari locality when the police surrounded him. He tried to flee, and was shot during the encounter.'

IMAGE: Disha Students Organisation members protest against Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at Patna College, Patna, September 22, 2026 over the horrific harassment of a minor girl in Jamui district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police have arrested six accused after a Class 10 girl was harassed and molested in Jamui.

Two accused were shot in their foot during separate police encounters and subsequently arrested.

Police identified eight accused and said raids were underway to arrest those still absconding.

After a countrywide outcry over a minor being harassed, humiliated and molested in Bihar's Jamui district, the police on Tuesday arrested the two main accused, Nanandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav, after shooting them in the foot during an encounter.

Earlier, the police arrested Ramashish Choudhary, one of the accused, who uploaded video clips of the incident on social media.

So far the police have arrested six accused including three minors in connection with the incident.

Two arrested accused, residents of Pratappur village, are tractor drivers who are mostly engaged in carrying sand-laden tractors to nearby areas.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said both arrested accused were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining and illicit liquor trade. Local police have been investigating these activities as well.

Only a couple of accused are absconding and have not yet been arrested.

All the accused, including the arrested minors and youth, are residents of villages near the incident site, close to Madwa on Jamui-Lakhisarai National Highway 333A.

The two 16 year olds had gone out on a scooter on Saturday at around 6.25 pm and stopped at the hilly, forested stretch near Madwa-Pratappur to click photographs and make videos when a group of locals accosted them.

The Class 10 girl student and her male classmate were forcibly intercepted by the group and abused, grabbed, and harassed.

The girl was molested despite pleading with folded hands to be allowed to leave.

The viral video showed the boy being slapped and threatened by one of the accused. A few passersby intervened, prompting the accused to flee.

This is not the first such incident reported in Bihar. Several similar incidents have been reported in the state this year and in recent years as well.

According to the police, Nanandan Yadav, who was seen covering his face with a saffron-coloured gamcha in the viral video, was shot in the foot by the police during an encounter on Tuesday. He was arrested and admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

"Yadav was hiding in the Madwa Pahari locality when the police surrounded him. He tried to flee, and was shot during the encounter," a district police officer said.

Another accused, Harram Yadav, was also injured in a police encounter and arrested.

Bihar Police ADG (Law and Order) K S Anupam said the police have identified eight accused involved in the incident, of whom six have been arrested, while raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Choudhary, a resident of Madwa, was arrested after the police launched a technical investigation into the viral video circulating on social media.

"The police investigation team identified Choudhary as the person who uploaded the objectionable video clips on social media, which subsequently went viral on different platforms," a police officer associated with the ongoing probe into the incident said.

FIR Registered After Viral Video

According to the police, after the video went viral, the Jamui police were alerted by senior officials at the Bihar police headquarters, while pressure mounted on the police following an Opposition outcry over the viral video showing the harassment and molestation of a minor girl and misbehaviour with her minor boyfriend.

Only after that was an FIR registered.

FIR (No. 428/26) was registered at the police station on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76/3(5) (multiple individuals jointly assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Later, a special investigation team was formed to investigate the case.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said action has been initiated against 120 social media account holders for sharing and circulating the viral video and revealing the identity of the minor victim in the Jamui incident.

"A case has been registered against all of them at the Jamui cyber police station for circulating a video of the minor victim and revealing her identity. This is a serious offence under the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act," he said.

SP Dayal said the police have begun the process of taking down videos related to the incident. So far, the videos have been removed from 140 social media accounts.

The police have appealed to people not to upload or share the video and warned of action against anyone found uploading or sharing it.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Independent MP Pappu Yadav, have questioned the law and order situation and the safety and security of women in Bihar following the incident.

On Tuesday, the Congress staged protests at district headquarters across Bihar over the incident.

However, ruling National Democratic Alliance leaders, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United, sought to downplay the incident, saying it was an isolated occurrence.

Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar courted controversy by describing the incident as a 'chhitput ghatana (isolated incident).'

BJP and JD-U leaders have invoked the 'jungle raj' of the 1990s to defend the current law-and-order situation following the latest incident.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff