Authorities in Jamtara, Jharkhand, have apprehended four individuals involved in a sophisticated online fraud scheme that targeted unsuspecting users with fake UPI cashback offers and malware downloads.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Jamtara, Jharkhand, for allegedly cheating people online.

The accused posed as customer care executives, offering fake cashback on UPI payments, particularly PhonePe.

Victims were tricked into downloading malware under the guise of updating account details.

Police seized eight mobile phones and 13 fake SIM cards during raids on Thursday.

Two of the arrested individuals had prior convictions for similar online fraud cases.

Four people were arrested in Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly cheating people online by posing as customer care executives and offering cashback on UPI payments, police said on Friday.

Jamtara Police Bust Online Fraud Ring

The arrests were made following raids at three locations on Thursday, they said.

The accused allegedly targeted people with fake cashback offers on PhonePe and tricked them into downloading malware under the pretext of updating their account details, Superintendent of Police Shambhu Kumar Singh said.

Police seized eight mobile phones and 13 fake SIM cards from their possession, he said.

Two of those arrested had previously been jailed in similar cases, the SP said, adding that a detailed investigation was underway to identify and dismantle the wider network.