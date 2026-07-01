Jamshedpur on edge after Karni Sena leader's murder during a brawl

Jamshedpur is on high alert with prohibitory orders in place after the killing of local Karni Sena leader Himanshu Singh, who was stabbed following a protest against alleged eve-teasing, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in several Jamshedpur police station limits to prevent further violent demonstrations.

Himanshu Singh, a Karni Sena leader, died after being stabbed during a brawl that erupted when he protested alleged eve-teasing at a bar.

The BJP has threatened a citywide shutdown, alleging a rise in criminal activities under the JMM-led government and demanding immediate arrests and action against negligent police personnel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the removal of two Senior Superintendents of Police and suspended four other police personnel for alleged negligence.

Singh's family has refused to cremate his body, demanding the arrest of culprits and action against police present during the incident within a 48-hour deadline.

The East Singhbhum district administration imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday, anticipating violent demonstrations over the killing of a local Karni Sena leader for protesting an alleged eve-teasing.

The BJP threatened a citywide shutdown on Friday if the culprits are not arrested immediately and alleged that the state has witnessed a spurt in criminal activities under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government.

Details of the Incident

The steel city witnessed massive agitations on Monday night after Himanshu Singh (28) succumbed to injuries he received during a brawl that ensued upon protesting an alleged eve-teasing at a Bistupur bar two nights before.

His friend was also stabbed and is in a critical state at a local hospital. The protest by the two men at the bar on Saturday night led to a scuffle with the accused.

Police had to intervene and put the duo in their patrol vehicle. However, the accused allegedly dragged Singh and his friend out of the vehicle and stabbed them.

The Karni Sena leader's family has refused to cremate his body and said on Monday night that the administration must arrest the culprits within 48 hours and act against the police personnel who were present when Singh was knifed.

Senior police officers met the bereaved family and persuaded them to accept the body and cremate it, but to no avail.

The post-mortem was conducted late on Tuesday night.

Administrative and Political Reactions

Anticipating more protests with the 48-hour deadline expiring on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Officer of Dhalbhum, Arnav Mishra, imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS in Sakchi, Bistupur, Sonari, Kadma, Mango and MGM police station limits of the city.

In a notification on Wednesday, Mishra said the administration has information about possible road blockade and demonstrations against the killing, and it could disturb law and order in the area. The restrictions will remain in force till further orders, it said.

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das met Singh's family and later claimed that police had been a mute spectator when the accused stabbed the Kani Sena leader and his friend once inside the patrol vehicle and again after dragging them outside of it.

The duo were writhing in pain for about half an hour, but police showed no urgency in taking them to hospital, he alleged.

Das said a BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan, demanding that a case of murder be registered against the police personnel present at the spot at the time of the incident and a government job for Singh's wife.

He described the JMM-led dispensation as a 'government of criminals and mafia and not a government of the people'.

Government Action and Ongoing Concerns

Alleging that criminal activities were on the rise with police being a mute spectator, the BJP leader demanded that the houses of those responsible for attacking Singh and his friend be bulldozed if they do not surrender.

On Monday night, an irate mob that included the family members of the deceased staged a road blockade at Bistupur for around six hours, disrupting traffic.

Late on Tuesday night, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered the removal of East Singhbhum's senior superintendent of police, Piyush Pandey and Seraikela-Kharswan superintendent of police, Nidhi Dwivedi, for failing to control criminal activities.

Four police personnel have already been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the stabbing incident.

Reacting to Soren's action, Das said the incident of crime could have been under check had the government taken such a step a bit earlier.

The state's law and order has become a matter of concern, he said.

JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi told PTI that the Jharkhand chief minister and the police chief were monitoring the situation and asserted that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy over crime.

The government has assured Singh's wife of all possible help, he added.