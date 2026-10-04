Education Consultant Faces Charges For Rs 37 Lakh Visa Fraud

The Jammu Crime Branch has taken action against an education consultant, Lalit Sharma, by filing a chargesheet for allegedly defrauding numerous individuals of over Rs 37 lakh with false promises of securing work visas for Canada and other countries.

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Key Points Jammu Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against education consultant Lalit Sharma.

Sharma is accused of duping candidates of over Rs 37 lakh for work visas abroad.

Complaints alleged failure to provide visas or refund money, particularly for Canada.

Investigation confirmed Rs 37.94 lakh received through bank and cash transactions.

Offence under Section 420 of the IPC established, chargesheet presented in court.

Jammu Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an education consultant accused of duping several candidates of over Rs 37 lakh by promising to arrange work visas abroad, an official said on Sunday.

Chargesheet Filed Against Consultant

The chargesheet against Lalit Sharma, a resident of Nai Basti Rangpur and proprietor of M/s Kalika Education Consultant and M/s Knight Rider Consultant, was filed by the Special Crime Wing (SCW) before the Jammu special municipal court on Saturday in connection with a case registered against him last year, a spokesperson said.

He said the case was registered following complaints alleging that the accused collected money from several persons on the assurance of arranging work visas abroad, particularly Canada, but failed to provide the promised visas or refund the amounts.

During the investigation, statements of complainants and witnesses were recorded and bank records and other documentary evidence were examined, the spokesperson said.

He added that the investigation established that Rs 37.94 lakh had been received from the complainants through bank transactions and cash payments.

On the basis of the evidence collected, the offence under Section 420 of the IPC was found established and accordingly a chargesheet was presented before the competent court for judicial determination, the spokesperson said.