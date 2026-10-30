J&K terror funding module module, 10 OGWs arrested

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully unearthed an intra-Union territory terror financing module, leading to the arrest of 10 overground workers linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba/The Resistance Front.

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Key Points An intra-Union territory terror financing module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir.

10 overground workers (OGWs) have been arrested following an investigation into suspicious online financial transactions on Friday.

The module was allegedly collecting funds from the general public to facilitate terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF).

Funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, and more arrests are expected.

An intra-Union territory terror financing module has been unearthed, and 10 overground workers have been arrested following a probe into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities, officials said here on Friday.

Investigation Reveals Wider Network

"During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers.

"The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails," the officials said.

They said 10 associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The officials said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Shopian police station.

They identified the arrested persons as Owais Shafi Naikoo, Tajamul Ahmad Shah, Moiz Iqbal, Imdad Yousuf Ganie, Saqib Zahoor Wani, Liyaqat Nazir Lone, Aamir Ahmad Ganie, Firdous Thokar, Mohammed Hanief and Kaju.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF), the officials said.

The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities, they said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module.

More arrests are expected, they added.